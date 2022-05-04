guilty pleasure testo significato
Guilty Pleasure: testo e significato della canzone in gara all’Eurovision Song Contest 2022

Guilty Pleasure di Mia Dimsic parla di un amore impossibile, che deve e può rimanere soltanto una fantasia e un sogno segreto.

All’Eurovision 2022, la Croazia partecipa con la canzone Guilty Pleasure di Mia Dimsic. Famosa sia nel suo paese natale, ha partecipato come ospita al tour del Nord America della rock band Dzentlmeni. Ha dichiarato che il suo stile si avvicina a quello di Taylor Swift e Norah Jones.

Scopriamo il testo e il significato di Guilty Pleasure.

Testo

Dreamt of you last night
Woke up, you weren’t there
Five nights in a row
Of dreams I’ve never shared

You come without a warning
Early in the morning
Timing’s never been our thing
Leaving me with guilt
The only souvenir you bring

I’m with him and you’re a secret treasure
He’s devotion, you’re a guilty pleasure
I’m with him and this is real life, honey
Guess the joke’s no longer funny

I’m with him until the death do us part
But it doesn’t do for this hungry heart
I’m with him, but in my frantic head
You always come and say

“Would you run away?”
“Would you run away with me?”
“Would you run away?”
“Would you run away?”

One love is enough
That’s all you ever get
Least that’s what they tell you
Still, I can’t forget

Eyes like burning ashes
‘Til the sunlight flashes
Can’t recall what I’ve been taught
Captivated by the thunderstorm
In which I’m caught

I’m with him and you’re a secret treasure
He’s devotion, you’re a guilty pleasure
I’m with him and this is real life, honey
Guess the joke’s no longer funny

I’m with him until the death do us part
But it doesn’t do for this hungry heart
I’m with him, but in my frantic head
You always come and say

“Would you run away?” (Would you run away?)
“Would you run away with me?”
“Would you run away?” (Would you run away?)
“Would you run away?”

In this real life, there’s no way
In this real life, I have to stay (would you run away?)
In this real life, there’s no way
In this real life

I’m with him and you’re a secret treasure
He’s devotion, you’re a guilty pleasure
I’m with him and this is real life, honey
Guess the joke’s no longer funny

I’m with him until the death do us part
But it doesn’t do for this hungry heart
I’m with him, but in my frantic head
You always come and say, say, say

“Would you run away?” (Would you run away?)
“Would you run away with me?”
“Would you run away?” (Would you run away?)
“Would you run away?”

In this real life, there’s no way (would you run away?)
In this real life, I have to stay (would you run away?)
In this real life, there’s no way (would you run away?)
In this real life

Guilty Pleasure: significato

Il testo della canzone è in inglese, mentre significato di Guilty Pleasure è un po’ controverso. La canzone descrive la storia di una moglie che pensa ad un altro amante nei suoi sogni. Non sappiamo se sia un vecchio ex o qualcuno che ha conosciuto dopo il matrimonio, ma solo che appare nei suoi sogni.

La canzone parte descrivendo la situazione e i sentimenti che nascono nella protagonista, tra cui la colpa, quando dorme accanto al marito, o le sensazioni che derivano dal sapere che mentre il marito rappresenta la devozione, l’amante su cui fantastica rappresenta appunto un guilty pleasure, da cui il titolo.

La protagonista arriva a desiderare di scappare con l’amante, ma anche l’atmosfera sognante della canzone ci fa percepire l’irrealtà del desiderio. Verso la fine della canzone viene esplicitamente detto: “In this real life, there’s no way”. L’uomo amato quindi rimane e rimarrà sempre nient’altro che un tesoro segreto, nascosto in una fantasia.

