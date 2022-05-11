Il cantante estone-armeno Stefan Airapetjan è stato scelto per rappresentare l’Estonia all’Eurovision Song Contest 2022. Hope, la canzone che ha vinto l’Eesti Laul 2022, dovrà superare le semifinali prima di accedere alle finali. Scopriamo il testo e il significato di Hope di Stefan.

Testo

We let them tell us what to do

Why, why, why

We live to die for worthy things

Yeah, yeah, yeah

We promised we would never lose our pride

Your word’s worth nothing if you lie

We’re standing tall and looking up, our Father would be proud

And I’m happy to be working my own ground

We’ll be the last ones breathing here

Hey, sing your heart out boy

For all the people great and small

Oh, when all else is lost

The future still remains our own

We’re taught that we were born to lose

Why, why, why (hey)

Don’t waste your breath, it’s time to choose

Yeah, yeah, yeah

We promised we would never lose our pride

Everyday they try to turn it into lies

We’re standing tall and looking up, our father would be proud

And I’m happy to be working my own ground

I said

Hey, sing your heart out boy

For all the people great and small

Oh, when all else is lost

The future still remains our own

I hope, I hope, I hope

I hope, I hope

I hope, I hope, I hope

I hope, I hope

We let them tell us what to do

Why, why, why

We live to die for worthy things

Yeah, yeah, yeah

No matter what they try, tearing up our lives

I know we will always rise

I said

Hey sing your heart out boy

For all the people great and small

Oh, when all else is lost

The future still remains our own

I hope, I hope, I hope

I hope, I hope

I hope, I hope, I hope

The future still remains our own

I hope, I hope, I hope

I hope, I hope

I hope, I hope, I hope

I hope, I hope, I hope

Hope: il significato

Il testo di Hope è in inglese e apparentemente semplice, perfetto per esprimere un significato che vuole arrivare a tutti. Il cantante ha affermato che il significato della canzone è cambiato nel corso dei mesi.

Inizialmente infatti era semplicemente una canzone che augurava l’arrivo di un futuro migliore. Con la guerra in Ucraina, ovviamente, il significato della canzone ha acquistato forza. La canzone vuole essere un modo per stare vicino agli ucraini che soffrono e far sapere loro che non sono soli.

La canzone vuole spingere tutti a combattere, sia per cose apparentemente piccole e insignificanti, sia per cose grandi come la libertà. Vuole spingere ad essere fieri di chi si è, della propria famiglia e paese.