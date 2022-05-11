Argomenti trattati
Il cantante estone-armeno Stefan Airapetjan è stato scelto per rappresentare l’Estonia all’Eurovision Song Contest 2022. Hope, la canzone che ha vinto l’Eesti Laul 2022, dovrà superare le semifinali prima di accedere alle finali. Scopriamo il testo e il significato di Hope di Stefan.
Testo
We let them tell us what to do
Why, why, why
We live to die for worthy things
Yeah, yeah, yeah
We promised we would never lose our pride
Your word’s worth nothing if you lie
We’re standing tall and looking up, our Father would be proud
And I’m happy to be working my own ground
We’ll be the last ones breathing here
Hey, sing your heart out boy
For all the people great and small
Oh, when all else is lost
The future still remains our own
We’re taught that we were born to lose
Why, why, why (hey)
Don’t waste your breath, it’s time to choose
Yeah, yeah, yeah
We promised we would never lose our pride
Everyday they try to turn it into lies
We’re standing tall and looking up, our father would be proud
And I’m happy to be working my own ground
I said
Hey, sing your heart out boy
For all the people great and small
Oh, when all else is lost
The future still remains our own
I hope, I hope, I hope
I hope, I hope
I hope, I hope, I hope
I hope, I hope
We let them tell us what to do
Why, why, why
We live to die for worthy things
Yeah, yeah, yeah
No matter what they try, tearing up our lives
I know we will always rise
I said
Hey sing your heart out boy
For all the people great and small
Oh, when all else is lost
The future still remains our own
I hope, I hope, I hope
I hope, I hope
I hope, I hope, I hope
The future still remains our own
I hope, I hope, I hope
I hope, I hope
I hope, I hope, I hope
I hope, I hope, I hope
Hope: il significato
Il testo di Hope è in inglese e apparentemente semplice, perfetto per esprimere un significato che vuole arrivare a tutti. Il cantante ha affermato che il significato della canzone è cambiato nel corso dei mesi.
Inizialmente infatti era semplicemente una canzone che augurava l’arrivo di un futuro migliore. Con la guerra in Ucraina, ovviamente, il significato della canzone ha acquistato forza. La canzone vuole essere un modo per stare vicino agli ucraini che soffrono e far sapere loro che non sono soli.
La canzone vuole spingere tutti a combattere, sia per cose apparentemente piccole e insignificanti, sia per cose grandi come la libertà. Vuole spingere ad essere fieri di chi si è, della propria famiglia e paese.