Dopo un’anteprima durata giorni, finalmente il giorno tanto atteso è arrivato: The Loneliest, il nuovo singolo dei Maneskin, è disponibile da venerdì 7 ottobre 2022 su tutte le piattaforme di ascolto streaming.

Avevamo visto il frontman della rock band, Damiano David, cantare sotto la pioggia il ritornello della canzone, entrando in pochi secondi nel cuore dei fan: sarà la prossima hit dell’autunno 2022? Probabilmente sì!

The Loneliest: il testo del nuovo singolo dei Maneskin

You’ll be the saddest part of me

A part of me that will never be mine

It’s obvious

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’re still the oxygen I breathe

I see your face when I close my eyes

It’s torturous

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

There’s a few lines that I have wrote

In case of death, that’s what I want

That’s what I want

So don’t be sad when I’ll be gone

There’s just one thing I hopе you know

I loved you so

‘Cause I don’t evеn care about the time I’ve got left here

The only thing I know now is that I want to spent it

With you, with you

Nobody else here

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’ll be the saddest part of me

A part of me that will never be mine

It’s obvious

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’re still the oxygen I breathe

I see your face when I close my eyes

It’s torturous

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

I’m sorry but I gotta go

If you’ll ever miss me give this song

Another go

And I just keep on thinking how you made me feel better

And all the crazy little things that we did together

In the end, in the end, it doesn’t matter

If tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’ll be the saddest part of me

A part of me that will never be mine

It’s obvious

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’re still the oxygen I breathe

I see your face when I close my eyes

It’s torturous

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’ll be the saddest part of me

A part of me that will never be mine

It’s obvious

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’ll be the saddest part of me

A part of me that will never be mine

It’s obvious

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’re still the oxygen I breathe

I see your face when I close my eyes

It’s torturous

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

The Loneliest: il significato della canzone

Nuove note, nuovo stile, nuove vibes: The Loneliest dei Maneskin abbraccia una nuova sfumatura della rock band più amata del momento. Damiano, Victoria, Ethan e Thomas indossano abiti gotici ed eleganti made by Gucci (Alessandro Michele ha disegnato personalmente i capi per ognuno di loro) e cambiano stile, a conferma di quanto la loro capacità di adattamento e soprattutto di metamorfosi sia per loro sintomo di vita.

The Loneliest racconta un lato nuovo, è una ballad che accoglie musica e parole molto diverse da quelle che i fan della rock band sono abituati a sentire.

Il brano è struggente, è emozionante: cantato sotto la pioggia The Loneliest urla al cielo la mancanza di un amore vero, quello che riesce a salvare e che il frontman, come dimostra la clip che lo ritrae in primo piano, non ha più.

You will be the saddest part of me. A part of me that will never be mine. It’s obvious tonight is gonna be the loneliest. You’re still the oxygen I breathe. I see your face when i close my eyes. It’s torturous tonight is gonna be the loneliest.

La sensazione di perdere la parte più bella di un qualcosa che non c’è più; quella sensazione che da ossigeno e linfa vitale diventa solo ricordo, in grado di allungare la notte all’infinito e facendola diventare, come racconta il titolo, “la più solitaria”.

Nonostante la mancanza, però, l’amore non si cancellerà mai.

The Loneliest rappresenta la prima ballad dei Maneskin, destinata a diventare nuovo tormentone, colpendo il cuore e l’anima di migliaia di persone.

L’amore universale, la pioggia e la malinconia: tutto questo è The Loneliest.