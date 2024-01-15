Emmy Awards 2024: candidati e nomination

Manca poco agli Emmy Awards 2024, ovvero l’Oscar delle serie tv. Vediamo insieme, all’interno di questo articolo, tutte le nominations.

Emmy Awards 2024: nomination e candidati

Gli Oscar delle serie tv avrebbero in realtà essere stati consegnati lo scorso mese di settembre ma lo sciopero degli attori ha fatto slittare la cerimonia, che si svolgerà questa sera, 15 gennaio 2024. “Succession” è sicuramente la serie tv favorita, con ben 27 candidature, dopo aver, tra l’altro, sbancato ai Golden Globe. Tra i progetti televisivi più apprezzati della scorsa stagione c’è anche “The White Lotus 2”, con Sabrina Impacciatore e Simona Tabasco in nomination. In lizza per i premi più ambiti ci sono anche “Mercoledì”, “The Last Of Us “, “Ted Lasso e “The Bear”. Inoltre è previsto anche un tributo a Matthew Perry, comparso lo scorso mese di ottobre. Ma vediamo adesso insieme tutte le nomination:

Miglior serie drammatica:

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Miglior serie commedia:

Abbott -Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

La fantastica signora Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Mercoledì

Migliori miniserie:

Beef

Dahmer – Monster

Daisy Jones & The six

Fleishman is in the trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Miglior attore drammatico:

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Miglior attrice drammatica:

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Elizabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Miglior interpretazione maschile in commedia:

Bill Hader (Barry)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Migliore interpretazione femminile in commedia:

Christina Applegate (Dead To Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (La fantastica signora Maisel)

Quinta Brusnon (Abbott Elementary)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Jenna Ortega (Mercoledì)

Miglior attore in una miniserie:

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)

Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)

Steven Yeun (Beef)

Miglior attrice in una miniserie:

Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)

Dominique Fishback (Swarm)

Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Ali Wong (Beef)

Migliore attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica:

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)

Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)

Migliore attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica:

F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)

Theo James (The White Lotus)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Alan Ruck (Succession)

Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

Attore guest in una serie drammatica:

Murray Bartlett (The Last of Us)

James Cromwell (Succession)

Lamar Johnson (The Last of Us)

Arian Moayed (Succession)

Nick Offerman (The Last of Us)

Keivonn Montreal Woodard (The Last of Us)

Attrice guest in una serie drammatica:

Hiam Abbass (Succession)

Cherry Jones (Succession)

Melanie Lynskey (The Last of Us)

Storm Reid (The Last of Us)

Anna Torv (The Last of Us)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

Migliore attore non protagonista in una serie commedia:

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

James Marsden (Jury Duty)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Migliore attrice non protagonista in una serie commedia:

Alex Borstein (La fantastica signora Maisel)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film:

Murray Bartlett (Welcome to Chippendales)

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)

Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Joseph Lee (Beef)

Ray Liotta (Black Bird)

Young Mazino (Beef)

Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)

Migliore attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film:

Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome to Chippendales)

Maria Bello (Beef)

Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)

Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)

Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Emmy Awards 2024: quando si svolgono e dove vederli

La 75esima edizione degli Emmy Awards si svolgerà il 15 gennaio 2024 a Los Angeles, al Peacock Theatre, sotto la conduzione dell’attore Anthony Anderson. In Italia andrà in onda nella notte tra il 15 e il 16 gennaio e sarà visibile in diretta su Sky Atlantic.

