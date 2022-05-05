Die Together è uno dei brani che sentiremo nella semifinale dell’Eurovision Song Contest 2022. La cantante è Amanda Tenfjord, nata in Norvegia da madre norvegese e padre greco, nonostante abbia vissuto in entrambi i paesi, calcherà il palco come rappresentante della Grecia.

Il testo della canzone è però in inglese, quindi per noi è più semplice capire il significato di Die Together. Scopriamo il testo e il significato di Die Together.

Testo

I’m in your back seat

You are driving me crazy

You’re in fully control

It’s like you always know so

Are you having a good time?

Doesn’t seem like you’re all fine

We don’t laugh anymore

And when we cry we do it on our own

It’s been a lovely year for us

Yeah, that’s what they say

It’s been a hell of a year

And we’ve been living in fear

Close to giving up

But if we die together now

We will always have each other

I won’t lose you for another

And if we die together now

I will hold you ’til forever

If we die together, die together now

I love you, say that you love me too

That’s the only way we can get out of this hell we made

It’s been a lovely year for us

Yeah, that’s what they say

It’s been a hell of a year

And we’ve been living in fear

Close to giving up

But if we die together now

We will always have each other

I won’t lose you for another

And if we die together now

I will hold you ’til forever

If we die together, die together

Take my heart, rip it out

Bring it to the other side

Take my heart, rip it out

Bring it to the other side

Take my heart, rip it out

Bring it to the other side

Take my heart, rip it out

Oh, take my heart, rip it

‘Cause if we die together now

We will always have each other

I won’t lose you for another

And if we die together

I will hold you ’til forever

If we die together, die together now

Die Together: il significato

Il testo di Die Together vuole affrontare la prospettiva di una relazione che sta morendo. Già a inizio canzone vediamo una situazione di non felicità, l’inizio della fine di una relazione. I problemi nella relazione però appaiono privati, non sono mostrati all’esterno, per mantenere le apparenze.

Più la canzone va avanti però, vediamo che la protagonista della canzone ha sentimenti contrastanti. Invece che lasciare andare, afferma che se i due moriranno insieme, saranno sempre insieme.

Come se una relazione che non ha funzionato in questa vita, potrebbe funzionare nella prossima.

Nello stesso tempo c’è il desiderio di aggrapparsi a tutti i ricordi belli della relazione, senza vedere ciò che non funziona. La canzone verso la fine ritorna sul tema della morte. Rimane l’idea che la morte potrebbe dare vita a questa relazione e ciò dà speranza alla protagonista, che si rifiuta di lasciare andare la persona che ama.