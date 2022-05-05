Argomenti trattati
Die Together è uno dei brani che sentiremo nella semifinale dell’Eurovision Song Contest 2022. La cantante è Amanda Tenfjord, nata in Norvegia da madre norvegese e padre greco, nonostante abbia vissuto in entrambi i paesi, calcherà il palco come rappresentante della Grecia.
Il testo della canzone è però in inglese, quindi per noi è più semplice capire il significato di Die Together. Scopriamo il testo e il significato di Die Together.
Testo
I’m in your back seat
You are driving me crazy
You’re in fully control
It’s like you always know so
Are you having a good time?
Doesn’t seem like you’re all fine
We don’t laugh anymore
And when we cry we do it on our own
It’s been a lovely year for us
Yeah, that’s what they say
It’s been a hell of a year
And we’ve been living in fear
Close to giving up
But if we die together now
We will always have each other
I won’t lose you for another
And if we die together now
I will hold you ’til forever
If we die together, die together now
I love you, say that you love me too
That’s the only way we can get out of this hell we made
It’s been a lovely year for us
Yeah, that’s what they say
It’s been a hell of a year
And we’ve been living in fear
Close to giving up
But if we die together now
We will always have each other
I won’t lose you for another
And if we die together now
I will hold you ’til forever
If we die together, die together
Take my heart, rip it out
Bring it to the other side
Take my heart, rip it out
Bring it to the other side
Take my heart, rip it out
Bring it to the other side
Take my heart, rip it out
Oh, take my heart, rip it
‘Cause if we die together now
We will always have each other
I won’t lose you for another
And if we die together
I will hold you ’til forever
If we die together, die together now
Die Together: il significato
Il testo di Die Together vuole affrontare la prospettiva di una relazione che sta morendo. Già a inizio canzone vediamo una situazione di non felicità, l’inizio della fine di una relazione. I problemi nella relazione però appaiono privati, non sono mostrati all’esterno, per mantenere le apparenze.
Più la canzone va avanti però, vediamo che la protagonista della canzone ha sentimenti contrastanti. Invece che lasciare andare, afferma che se i due moriranno insieme, saranno sempre insieme.
Come se una relazione che non ha funzionato in questa vita, potrebbe funzionare nella prossima.
Nello stesso tempo c’è il desiderio di aggrapparsi a tutti i ricordi belli della relazione, senza vedere ciò che non funziona. La canzone verso la fine ritorna sul tema della morte. Rimane l’idea che la morte potrebbe dare vita a questa relazione e ciò dà speranza alla protagonista, che si rifiuta di lasciare andare la persona che ama.