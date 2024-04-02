Argomenti trattati
“One Day” è una serie tv inglese uscita lo scorso mese di febbraio sulla piattaforma di streaming di Netflix. Scopriamo insieme, all’interno di questo articolo, qual è la colonna sonora di questa seguitissima serie televisiva.
One Day: la colonna sonora della serie tv Netflix
Ha debuttato lo scorso mese di febbraio su Netflix la serie tv inglese “One Day“, basata sull’omonimo romanzo di David Nicholls. La serie, oltre a essere molto coinvolgente, ha anche una fantastica colonna sonora, con tracce che spaziano dagli anni Ottanta a primi anni Duemila. Ma vediamo adesso insieme la colonna sonora per ogni episodio della serie televisiva:
Primo episodio
- Your Love – Frankie Knuckles
- Good Life – Inner City
- Theme From S-Express – S’Express
- Love in a Car – The House of Love
- Love and Affection – Joan Armatrading
- Saturday Sun – Nick Drake
- Rip It Up – Orange Juice
- Temptation – New Order
- These Days – Nico
- Falling Colour – Vanbur
-
This is the Day – The The
Secondo episodio
- Un Bel Di Vedremo Maria Callas – Madama Butterfly Act II
- Madama Butterfly, Act II – Un Bel Dì Vedremo Maria Callas
- Here Comes Your Man – Pixies
- Last Look – Vanbur
- Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now – Starship
- The Whole of the Moon – The Waterboys
-
Falling Colour – Vanbur
Terzo episodio
- Back to Life (However You Want Me) – Soul II Soul, Caron Wheeler
- Bill is Dead – The Fall
- After Hours – The Velvet Underground
-
Iceblink Luck – Cocteau Twins
Quarto episodio
- I am the Black Gold of the Sun – Rotary Connection
- You’ve Got A Woman – Lion
- Something on Your Mind – Karen Dalton
-
Anyone Who Knows What Love Is – Irma Thomas
Quinto episodio
- Anthem – N-Jon
- Something Goin On – Todd Terry
- My Dove to Sleep – Vanbur
- Save Me – Joan Armatrading
-
Northern Sky – Nick Drake
Sesto episodio
- Jump – Studio Pressure
- The Only One I Know – The Charlatans
- Step It Up – Stereo MC’s
- Fallen – One Dove
- Popscene – Blur
- Push The Feeling On – Nightcrawler
-
Thinking About You – Radiohead
Settimo episodio
- Rocks – Primal Scream
- Glory Box – Portishead
-
The Wild Ones – Suede
Ottavo episodio
- Connection – Elastica
- Lo Boob Oscillator – Stereolab
-
Dreams – The Cranberries
Nono episodio
- The Four Seasons, Spring – Vivaldi
- To The End – Blur
-
On & On – Longpigs
Decimo episodio
- Brimful of Asha – Cornershop (Norman Cook remix)
- Set You Free – N-Trance
- A Design For Life – Manic Street Preachers
- Candy – Cameo
- Show Me Love – Robyn S
- Release The Pressure – Leftfield
-
Sonnet – The Verve
Undicesimo episodio
- Save Tonight – Eagle-Eye Cherry
- Secret Smile – Semisonic
- Get Me Away From Here I’m Dying – Belle & Sebastian
- Trash – Suede
- She Bangs The Drums – The Stone Roses
- Protection – Massive Attack With Tracey Thorn
- Waterloo Sunset – The Kinks
-
Rebel Without A Pause – Public Enemy
Dodicesimo episodio
- Obsolète – MC Solaar
- The Shining – Badly Drawn Boy
- Pitseleh – Elliott Smith
-
The Book of Love – The Magnetic Fields
Tredicesimo episodio
- Flowers – Sweet Female Attitude
- Up With People – Lambchop
- Tijuana Lady – Gomez
- Olympian – Gene
- Once Around The Block – Badly Drawn Boy
- Magic In The Air – Badly Drawn Boy
- Weather With You – Crowded House
- Asleep In The Back – Elbow
- Satellite of Love – Lou Reed
-
Show – Beth Gibbons, Rustin Man
Quattordicesimo episodio
- Coventry Carol – Kenneth Leighton
- Cotton Eye Joe – Rednex
- Where Were You – Mekons
- Where Is My Love – Cat Power
- Lilac Wine – Jeff Buckley
- Falling Colour – Vanbur
- In Cold Light – Vanbur
One Day: dove vedere la serie tv
La serie televisiva “One Day“, che segue la crescita di due giovani studenti, Dexter ed Emma, è disponibile a partire dallo scorso 8 febbraio su Netflix. Per poter usufruire del servizio è necessario sottoscrivere un abbonamento.
