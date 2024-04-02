Condividi su Facebook

Netflix, la colonna sonora della serie tv “One Day”

Qual è la colonna sonora della serie "One Day"?

Pubblicato il 02/04/2024 alle 10:52
Netflix, la colonna sonora della serie tv

One Day” è una serie tv inglese uscita lo scorso mese di febbraio sulla piattaforma di streaming di Netflix. Scopriamo insieme, all’interno di questo articolo, qual è la colonna sonora di questa seguitissima serie televisiva.

One Day: la colonna sonora della serie tv Netflix

Ha debuttato lo scorso mese di febbraio su Netflix la serie tv inglese “One Day“, basata sull’omonimo romanzo di David Nicholls. La serie, oltre a essere molto coinvolgente, ha anche una fantastica colonna sonora, con tracce che spaziano dagli anni Ottanta a primi anni Duemila. Ma vediamo adesso insieme la colonna sonora per ogni episodio della serie televisiva:

Primo episodio

  • Your Love – Frankie Knuckles
  • Good Life – Inner City
  • Theme From S-Express – S’Express
  • Love in a Car – The House of Love
  • Love and Affection – Joan Armatrading
  • Saturday Sun – Nick Drake
  • Rip It Up – Orange Juice
  • Temptation – New Order
  • These Days – Nico
  • Falling Colour – Vanbur
  • This is the Day – The The

    Secondo episodio

  • Un Bel Di Vedremo Maria Callas – Madama Butterfly Act II
  • Madama Butterfly, Act II – Un Bel Dì Vedremo Maria Callas
  • Here Comes Your Man – Pixies
  • Last Look – Vanbur
  • Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now – Starship
  • The Whole of the Moon – The Waterboys
  • Falling Colour – Vanbur

    Terzo episodio

  • Back to Life (However You Want Me) – Soul II Soul, Caron Wheeler
  • Bill is Dead – The Fall
  • After Hours – The Velvet Underground
  • Iceblink Luck – Cocteau Twins

    Quarto episodio

  • I am the Black Gold of the Sun – Rotary Connection
  • You’ve Got A Woman – Lion
  • Something on Your Mind – Karen Dalton
  • Anyone Who Knows What Love Is – Irma Thomas

    Quinto episodio

  • Anthem – N-Jon
  • Something Goin On – Todd Terry
  • My Dove to Sleep – Vanbur
  • Save Me – Joan Armatrading
  • Northern Sky – Nick Drake

    Sesto episodio

  • Jump – Studio Pressure
  • The Only One I Know – The Charlatans
  • Step It Up – Stereo MC’s
  • Fallen – One Dove
  • Popscene – Blur
  • Push The Feeling On – Nightcrawler
  • Thinking About You – Radiohead

    Settimo episodio

  • Rocks – Primal Scream
  • Glory Box – Portishead
  • The Wild Ones – Suede

    Ottavo episodio

  • Connection – Elastica
  • Lo Boob Oscillator – Stereolab
  • Dreams – The Cranberries

    Nono episodio

  • The Four Seasons, Spring – Vivaldi
  • To The End – Blur
  • On & On – Longpigs

    Decimo episodio

  • Brimful of Asha – Cornershop (Norman Cook remix)
  • Set You Free – N-Trance
  • A Design For Life – Manic Street Preachers
  • Candy – Cameo
  • Show Me Love – Robyn S
  • Release The Pressure – Leftfield
  • Sonnet – The Verve

    Undicesimo episodio

  • Save Tonight – Eagle-Eye Cherry
  • Secret Smile – Semisonic
  • Get Me Away From Here I’m Dying – Belle & Sebastian
  • Trash – Suede
  • She Bangs The Drums – The Stone Roses
  • Protection – Massive Attack With Tracey Thorn
  • Waterloo Sunset – The Kinks
  • Rebel Without A Pause – Public Enemy

    Dodicesimo episodio

  • Obsolète – MC Solaar
  • The Shining – Badly Drawn Boy
  • Pitseleh – Elliott Smith
  • The Book of Love – The Magnetic Fields

    Tredicesimo episodio

  • Flowers – Sweet Female Attitude
  • Up With People – Lambchop
  • Tijuana Lady – Gomez
  • Olympian – Gene
  • Once Around The Block – Badly Drawn Boy
  • Magic In The Air – Badly Drawn Boy
  • Weather With You – Crowded House
  • Asleep In The Back – Elbow
  • Satellite of Love – Lou Reed
  • Show – Beth Gibbons, Rustin Man

    Quattordicesimo episodio

  • Coventry Carol – Kenneth Leighton
  • Cotton Eye Joe – Rednex
  • Where Were You – Mekons
  • Where Is My Love – Cat Power
  • Lilac Wine – Jeff Buckley
  • Falling Colour – Vanbur
  • In Cold Light – Vanbur

One Day: dove vedere la serie tv

La serie televisiva “One Day“, che segue la crescita di due giovani studenti, Dexter ed Emma, è disponibile a partire dallo scorso 8 febbraio su Netflix. Per poter usufruire del servizio è necessario sottoscrivere un abbonamento.

Scritto da Sara Guglielmetti

