Argomenti trattati Testo Significato



Dopo circa tre anni, il Montenegro è tornato all‘Eurovision Song Contest 2022. Per l’evento, l’emittente pubblica RTCG, ha scelto Vladana come rappresentante della nazione balcanica con la sua canzone Breathe. Scopriamo il testo e il significato della canzone Breathe.

Testo

Breathe

The pain will go away they say

And the clouds fall

You’ll keep the things to feel their smell

Just to make you warm

No, nothing feels the same

The fear won’t leave you anyway

The battle for the life

Is bigger than you know

To act so selfishly is unforgivable

The air is what they need

Air is what they breathe

They’ll die without it

It’s unforgivable

Breathe, breathe

Fight for your life

Breathe, breathe

Go to sleep and dream that we

We will be reborn

Our souls will find themselves again

In the sweat of the storm

No, nothing feels the same

The fear won’t leave you anyway

The battle for the life

Is bigger than you know

To act so selfishly is unforgivable

The air is what they need

The air is what they breathe

They’ll die without it

It’s unforgivable

The air is what they need

The air is what they breathe

They’ll die without it

It’s unforgivable

Unforgivable, forgivable

Nothing would feel the same

Unforgivable, forgivable

We can’t lose them

Have to save them

It’s unforgivable

Breathe, breathe

Fight for your life

You better breathe

The air is what they need

The air is what they breathe

They’ll die without it

It’s unforgivable

Breathe

Significato

Breathe è un singolo della cantante montenegrina Vladana Vučinić, pubblicato il 5 marzo 2022 e scelta per l’Eurovision Song Contest 2022. La canzone parla di una storia molto personale e cioè di una perdita che la cantante ha vissuto di recente. Ed è proprio con questa canzone che Vladana si rivolge a tutte quelle persone, che hanno attraversato una momento simile, e spera che possano trovare la forza di andare avanti e ricordare i loro cari.