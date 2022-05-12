Argomenti trattati
Dopo circa tre anni, il Montenegro è tornato all‘Eurovision Song Contest 2022. Per l’evento, l’emittente pubblica RTCG, ha scelto Vladana come rappresentante della nazione balcanica con la sua canzone Breathe. Scopriamo il testo e il significato della canzone Breathe.
Testo
Breathe
The pain will go away they say
And the clouds fall
You’ll keep the things to feel their smell
Just to make you warm
No, nothing feels the same
The fear won’t leave you anyway
The battle for the life
Is bigger than you know
To act so selfishly is unforgivable
The air is what they need
Air is what they breathe
They’ll die without it
It’s unforgivable
Breathe, breathe
Fight for your life
Breathe, breathe
Go to sleep and dream that we
We will be reborn
Our souls will find themselves again
In the sweat of the storm
No, nothing feels the same
The fear won’t leave you anyway
The battle for the life
Is bigger than you know
To act so selfishly is unforgivable
The air is what they need
The air is what they breathe
They’ll die without it
It’s unforgivable
The air is what they need
The air is what they breathe
They’ll die without it
It’s unforgivable
Unforgivable, forgivable
Nothing would feel the same
Unforgivable, forgivable
We can’t lose them
Have to save them
It’s unforgivable
Breathe, breathe
Fight for your life
You better breathe
The air is what they need
The air is what they breathe
They’ll die without it
It’s unforgivable
Breathe
Significato
Breathe è un singolo della cantante montenegrina Vladana Vučinić, pubblicato il 5 marzo 2022 e scelta per l’Eurovision Song Contest 2022. La canzone parla di una storia molto personale e cioè di una perdita che la cantante ha vissuto di recente. Ed è proprio con questa canzone che Vladana si rivolge a tutte quelle persone, che hanno attraversato una momento simile, e spera che possano trovare la forza di andare avanti e ricordare i loro cari.
È molto personale ed è molto emozionante per me. L’ho scritto dopo che mia madre è morta di COVID. Due giorni dopo. Non potevo dire una parola, ma l’ho scritta per lei. Lo dedico a tutte quelle famiglie che hanno perso qualcuno in questi ultimi due anni. È un omaggio a loro ea tutte quelle persone. Perché tutti vogliono dimenticare il COVID, e anche me. Ma non voglio che queste persone vengano dimenticate.