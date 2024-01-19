“Bohemian Rhapsody” è probabilmente la canzone più famosa dei Queen. Ma qual è il suo vero significato? Scopriamolo insieme all’interno di questo articolo.

Bohemian Rahpsody: il testo della canzone

“Bohemian Rhapsody” è una, se non la, canzone più famosa dei Queen, il suo testo ha sempre attirato molta curiosità, sono state infatti tante le interpretazioni fatte nel corso degli anni. Ma prima di scoprire qual è il significato nascosto della canzone, ecco di seguito il testo:

“Is this the real life, is this just fantasy?

Caught in a landslide, no escape from reality

Open your eyes , look up to the skies and see

I’m just a poor boy, I need no sympathy

Because I’m easy come, easy go, little high, little low

Anyway the wind blows, doesn’t really matter to me

…to me

Mama, just killed a man, put a gun against his head

Pulled my trigger, now he’s dead

Mama, life had just begun

But now I’ve gone and thrown it all away

Mama oooh… Didn’t mean to make you cry

If I’m not back again this time tomorrow

Carry on, carry on, as if nothing really matters

Too late, my time has come, sends shivers down my spine

Body’s aching all the time

Goodbye everybody, I’ve got to go

Gotta leave you all behind and face the truth

Mama oooh (any way the wind blows)

I don’t want to die, I sometimes wish I’d never been born at all

I see a little silhouette of a man

Scaramouch, Scaramouch, will you do the Fandango

Thunderbolt and lightning, very very frightening me

Galileo (Galileo)

Galileo (Galileo)

Galileo Figaro (Magnifico)

But I’m just a poor boy and nobody loves me

He’s just a poor boy from a poor family

Spare him his life from this monstrosity

Easy come easy go, will you let me go?

Bismillah! No, we will not let you go, let him go

Bismillah! We will not let you go, let him go

Bismillah! We will not let you go, let me go

Will not let you go, let me go

Will not let you go let me go

No, no, no, no, no, no, no

Mama mia, mama mia, mama mia let me go

Beelzebub has a devil put aside for me, for me, for me

So you think you can stone me and spit in my eye

So you think you can love me and leave me to die

Oh baby, can’t do this to me baby

Just gotta get out, just gotta get right out of here

Nothing really matters, anyone can see

Nothing really matters, nothing really matters to me”

Bohemian Rhapsody: il significato nascosto della canzone

Come detto in precedenza, “Bohemian Rhapsody” è la canzone più celebre dei Queen, oltre a essere considerata una delle migliori canzoni della storia. Il brano è rimasto in testa alle classifiche inglesi per ben 9 settimane nel 1975 e il 24 dicembre dello stesso anno, i Queen la suonarono per la prima volta dal vivo all’Hammersmith Odeon di Londra. Freddy Mercury non ha mai voluto spiegare cosa si nascondesse dietro a questa canzone, lasciando così a chi la ascoltava la libertà di vederci quello che voleva. Queste le parole del chitarrista della band, Brian May: “Freddy era una persona molto complessa: frivolo e divertente all’apparenza ma nascondeva insicurezze e problemi quando doveva fare i conti con la sua infanzia. Non ha mai spiegato il testo, ma credo che abbia messo molto di sé dentro”. Nel testo c’è chi, ad esempio, ci vede la prima ammissione pubblica di omosessualità di Mercury, tanto che “l’uomo ucciso” (“Mama, just killed a man”), potrebbe essere lo stesso Freddy Mercury, poiché con l’outing è come “se avesse ucciso il sé precedente” per dare vita al nuovo sé. Alcuni invece sostengono che il testo sia una confessione di un omicida. Insomma, la verità sul significato di “Bohemian Rapshody” è morta nel 1991 con Freddy Mercury. Quello che è certo è che sia davvero una delle canzoni più belle della storia della musica.

GLI ARTICOLI PIU’ LETTI DI DONNEMAGAZINE.IT

Angelina Mango si sente in competizione con i propri genitori?

Berlino: canzoni e colonna sonora della serie tv