Golden Globe 2023: tutte le nominations

Il 10 gennaio si terrà l’appuntamento con i tanto attesi Golden Globe 2023, che tornano con un nuovo look. Un evento molto atteso, soprattutto dopo l’annuncio delle nominations di questa edizione.

Golden Globe 2023: l’evento

I Golden Globe sono pronti a tornare in una nuova veste, nella speranza di rifarsi una reputazione.

Dopo le accuse di essere poco inclusiva e di essersi fatta plagiare dalla case di produzione, la Hollywood Foreign Press Association prova a rimediare, con una nuova manifestazione che sarà trasmessa sul canale NBC. L’appuntamento è per il 10 gennaio, con la conduzione dell’attore comico e regista Jerrod Carmichael e con tantissime nominations. Presenti anche nuove categorie, come Miglior Attrice e Miglior Attore non protagonista in una serie tv Musical, Comedy o Drama e in una miniserie.

A contendersi il premio più importante, ovvero quello per il miglior film drammatico, sono Avatar 2, Top Gun: Mavericks, Elvis e The Fabelmans. Grande curiosità anche per le nomination degli interpreti, tra cui quella di Brendan Fraser, protagonista di The Whale di Darren Aronofsky, che aveva dichiarato che non avrebbe mai partecipato alla cerimonia. Cate Blanchett sembra la favorita per il suo ruolo in Tár, mentre per la miglior regia ci sono ancora un po’ di dubbi.

Per quanto riguarda le serie tv, in molti si chiedono se riuscirà a spuntarla The Crown o House of the Dragon.

Golden Globe 2023: l’elenco delle nominations

Scopriamo insieme tutte le categorie e le nominations dei Golden Globe 2023: