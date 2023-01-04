Golden Globe 2023: tutte le nominations

Argomenti trattati
Il 10 gennaio si terrà l’appuntamento con i tanto attesi Golden Globe 2023, che tornano con un nuovo look. Un evento molto atteso, soprattutto dopo l’annuncio delle nominations di questa edizione.
Golden Globe 2023: l’evento
I Golden Globe sono pronti a tornare in una nuova veste, nella speranza di rifarsi una reputazione.
Dopo le accuse di essere poco inclusiva e di essersi fatta plagiare dalla case di produzione, la Hollywood Foreign Press Association prova a rimediare, con una nuova manifestazione che sarà trasmessa sul canale NBC. L’appuntamento è per il 10 gennaio, con la conduzione dell’attore comico e regista Jerrod Carmichael e con tantissime nominations. Presenti anche nuove categorie, come Miglior Attrice e Miglior Attore non protagonista in una serie tv Musical, Comedy o Drama e in una miniserie.
A contendersi il premio più importante, ovvero quello per il miglior film drammatico, sono Avatar 2, Top Gun: Mavericks, Elvis e The Fabelmans. Grande curiosità anche per le nomination degli interpreti, tra cui quella di Brendan Fraser, protagonista di The Whale di Darren Aronofsky, che aveva dichiarato che non avrebbe mai partecipato alla cerimonia. Cate Blanchett sembra la favorita per il suo ruolo in Tár, mentre per la miglior regia ci sono ancora un po’ di dubbi.
Per quanto riguarda le serie tv, in molti si chiedono se riuscirà a spuntarla The Crown o House of the Dragon.
Golden Globe 2023: l’elenco delle nominations
Scopriamo insieme tutte le categorie e le nominations dei Golden Globe 2023:
- Miglior Film Drammatico:
-Avatar: The Way of Water;
-Elvis;
-Tár;
-Top Gun: Maverick.
- Miglior Attore di un Film Drammatico:
-Austin Butler – Elvis
-Brendan Fraser – The Whale
-Hugh Jackman – The Son
-Bill Nighy – Living
-Jeremy Pope – The Inspection
- Migliore attrice di un Film Drammatico:
–Cate Blanchett – Tár
-Olivia Colman – Empire of Light
-Viola Davis – The Woman King
-Ana de Armas – Blonde
-Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
- Migliore Commedia:
-Babylon
-The Banshees of Inisherin
-Everything Everywhere All at Once
-Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
-Triangle of Sadness
- Miglior attore di una commedia:
-Diego Calva – Babylon
-Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
-Adam Driver – White Noise
-Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
-Ralph Fiennes – The Menu
- Miglior attrice di una commedia:
-Lesley Manville – La signora Harris va a Parigi
-Margot Robbie – Babylon
-Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu
-Emma Thompson – Il piacere è tutto mio
-Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Migliore regia:
-James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
-Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
-Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
-Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
-Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
- Miglior attore non protagonista:
-Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
-Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
-Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
-Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
-Brad Pitt – Babylon
- Miglior attrice non protagonista:
-Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
-Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
-Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
-Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness
-Carey Mulligan – She Said
- Migliore Canzone:
–Carolina – Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
–Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
–Hold My Hand – Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
–Lift Me Up – Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
–Naatu Naatu – Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
- Miglior film d’animazione:
-Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
-Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
-Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
-Turning Red
- Miglior colonna sonora:
-Alexandre Desplat – Pinocchio
-Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
-Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
-John Williams – The Fabelmans
-Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Miglior sceneggiatura:
-Tár
-The Fabelmans
-Everything Everywhere All at Once
-The Banshees of Inisherin
-Women Talking
- Miglior film straniero:
-All Quiet on the Western Front (Germania)
-Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
-Close (Belgio/Francia/Paesi Bassi)
-Decision to Leave (Corea del Sud)
-RRR (India)
- Miglior serie drammatica:
-Better Call Saul
-The Crown
-House of the Dragon
-Ozark
-Severance
- Miglior serie tv comedy:
-Abbott Elementary
-The Bear
-Hacks
-Only Murders in the Building
-Wednesday
- Miglior miniserie:
-Black Bird
-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
-Pam and Tommy
-The Dropout
-The White Lotus: Sicily
- Miglior attrice di una serie drammatica:
-Laura Linney – Ozark
-Imelda Staunton – The Crown
-Zendaya – Euphoria
-Emma D’Arcy – House Of The Dragon
-Hillary Swank – Alaska Daily
- Miglior attore di una serie tv comedy:
-Donald Glover – Atlanta
-Bill Hader – Barry
-Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
-Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
-Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
- Miglior attore di una miniserie:
-Taron Egerton – Black Bird
-Colin Firth – The Staircase
-Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven
-Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
-Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy
- Miglior attrice di una miniserie:
-Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
-Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
-Lily James – Pam & Tommy
-Julia Roberts – Gaslit
-Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
- Miglior attore non protagonista di una miniserie:
-F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
-Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient
-Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
-Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
-Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy
- Miglior attrice non protagonista di una miniserie:
-Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
-Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble
-Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven
-Niecy Nash – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
-Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus
- Miglior attore in una serie drammatica:
-Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
-Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
-Diego Luna, Andor
-Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
-Adam Scott, Severance