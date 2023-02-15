A&W è il nuovo singolo di Lana Del Rey, uscito il 14 febbraio, in occasione di San Valentino. Un brano tratto dal suo nono album, Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd, che sarà disponibile dal 24 marzo 2023.

Scopriamo insieme il testo e il suo significato.

A&W di Lana Del Rey: il testo

Il 14 febbraio è uscito il nuovo singolo di Lana Del Rey, dal titolo A&W.

Il testo del nuovo singolo è:

[Part I: American Whore]

[Verse 1]

I haven’t done a cartwheel since I was nine

I haven’t seen my mother in a long, long time

I mean, look at me, look at the length of my hair, my face, the shape of my body

Do you really think I give a damn what I do after years of just hearing them talking?

[Pre-Chorus]

I say I live in Rosemead, really I’m at the Ramada

It doesn’t really matter, doesn’t really, really matter

[Chorus]

Call him up, come in to my bedroom

Ended up, we fuck on the hotel floor

It’s not about having someone to love me anymorе

This is the experiеnce of being an American whore

[Verse 2]

Calling up one from calling up another

Forensic Files wasn’t on

Watching Teenage Diary Of A Girl, wondering what went wrong

I’m a princess, I’m divisive

Ask me why, why, why I’m like this

Maybe I just kinda like this

I don’t know, maybe I’m just like this

[Pre-Chorus]

I say I live in Rosemead, really I’m at the Ramada

It doesn’t really matter, doesn’t really, really matter

[Chorus]

Call him up, he comes over again

Yeah, now I’m over my head, but, oh

It’s not about having someone to love me anymore

No, this is the experience of being and American whore

[Verse 3]

I mean, look my hair, look at the length of my hair, the damn shape of my body

If I told you that I was leaving, do you really think anybody would think I didn’t ask for it?

I didn’t ask for, no, a testify already fucked up my story

I’m on top of this, mm

So many other things you can’t believe

Did you know I sing, I can still be

Looking like a side piece at thirty-three

God’s a charlatan, don’t look at me

Puts the shower on while he calls me

Seems like a daughter talk to me

I’m invisible, look how you hold me

I’m invisible

I’m a ghost now

[Chorus]

It’s not about having someone to love me anymore (Okay)

No, this is the experience of being and American whore

It’s not about having someone to love me anymore

This is the experience of being and American whore

[Part II: Jimmy]

[Intro]

This is the experience of being an American whore

This is the experience of being an American whore

[Chorus]

Jimmy Jimmy Coco Puff, Jimmy, Jimmy ride

Jimmy Jimmy Coco Puff, Jimmy, get me high (Oh, my God)

Love me, if you love enough, you can be my lie

Jimmy only love me when he wanna get high

Jimmy only love me when he wanna get high

Jimmy only love me when he wanna get high

Jimmy only love me when he wanna get high

[Post-Chorus]

Your mom called, I told her

You’re fucking up big time

Your mom called, I told her

You’re fucking up big time

[Chorus]

Jimmy Jimmy Coco Puff, Jimmy, Jimmy ride

Jimmy Jimmy Coco Puff, Jimmy, get me high

Love me, if you love enough, you can be my lie (Mm)

Jimmy only love me when he wanna get high

Jimmy only love me when he wanna get high

Jimmy only love me when he wanna get high

Jimmy only love me when he wanna get high

[Post-Chorus]

Your mom called, I told her

You’re fucking up big time

[Verse]

Jimmy you should switch it up, maybe lie it up

Jimmy if you leave the house, find me in the club (Like)

Jimmy if you switch it up, you should lie it up

Jimmy if you leave the house, find me in the club (Hey)

Your mom called, I told her

You’re fucking up big time

But I don’t care, baby, I already lost my mind

Jimmy if I lie it up, find me in the club (Mind, mind)

Your mom called, I told her

You’re fucking up big time

[Chorus]

Jimmy Jimmy Coco Puff, Jimmy, Jimmy ride

Jimmy Jimmy Coco Puff, Jimmy, get me high

Love me, if you love enough, you can be my lie

Jimmy only love me when he wanna get high

Jimmy only love me when he wanna get high

Jimmy only love me when he wanna get high

Jimmy only love me when he wanna get high

[Post-Chorus]

Your mom called, I told her

You’re fucking up big time

A&W di Lana Del Rey: la traduzione

[Parte I: puttana americana]

[Verso 1]

Non faccio la ruota da quando avevo nove anni

Non vedo mia madre da molto, molto tempo

Voglio dire, guardami, guarda la lunghezza dei miei capelli, il mio viso, la forma del mio corpo

Pensi davvero che me ne frega niente di quello che faccio dopo anni passati a sentirli parlare?

[Pre-ritornello]

Dico che abito a Rosemead, in realtà sono al Ramada

Non importa davvero, non importa davvero

[Coro]

Chiamalo, vieni nella mia camera da letto

Finito, scopiamo sul pavimento dell’hotel

Non si tratta più di avere qualcuno che mi ami

Questa è l’esperienza di essere una puttana americana

[Verso 2]

Richiamarne uno dal chiamarne un altro

Forensic Files non era attivo

Guardando Teenage Diary Of A Girl, chiedendomi cosa è andato storto

Sono una principessa, sono divisiva

Chiedimi perché, perché, perché sono così

Forse mi piace solo questo

Non lo so, forse sono proprio così

[Pre-ritornello]

Dico che abito a Rosemead, in realtà sono al Ramada

Non importa davvero, non importa davvero

[Coro]

Chiamalo, torna di nuovo

Sì, ora sono sopra la mia testa, ma, oh

Non si tratta più di avere qualcuno che mi ami

No, questa è l’esperienza di essere una puttana americana

[Verso 3]

Voglio dire, guarda i miei capelli, guarda la lunghezza dei miei capelli, la dannata forma del mio corpo

Se ti dicessi che me ne vado, pensi davvero che qualcuno penserebbe che non l’ho chiesto?

Non ho chiesto, no, una testimonianza ha già rovinato la mia storia

Sono in cima a questo, mm

Tante altre cose a cui non puoi credere

Lo sapevi che canto, posso ancora esserlo

A trentatré sembri un elemento secondario

Dio è un ciarlatano, non guardarmi

Mette la doccia mentre mi chiama

Sembra una figlia parlare con me

Sono invisibile, guarda come mi stringi

sono invisibile

Sono un fantasma ora

[Coro]

Non si tratta più di avere qualcuno che mi ami (Okay)

No, questa è l’esperienza di essere una puttana americana

Non si tratta più di avere qualcuno che mi ami

Questa è l’esperienza di essere una puttana americana

[Parte II: Jimmy]

[Introduzione]

Questa è l’esperienza di essere una puttana americana

Questa è l’esperienza di essere una puttana americana

[Coro]

Jimmy Jimmy Coco Puff, Jimmy, Jimmy giro

Jimmy Jimmy Coco Puff, Jimmy, portami in alto (Oh mio Dio)

Amami, se ami abbastanza, puoi essere la mia bugia

Jimmy mi ama solo quando vuole sballarsi

Jimmy mi ama solo quando vuole sballarsi

Jimmy mi ama solo quando vuole sballarsi

Jimmy mi ama solo quando vuole sballarsi

[Post-ritornello]

Tua madre ha chiamato, le ho detto

Ti stai incasinando alla grande

Tua madre ha chiamato, le ho detto

Ti stai incasinando alla grande

[Coro]

Jimmy Jimmy Coco Puff, Jimmy, Jimmy giro

Jimmy Jimmy Coco Puff, Jimmy, portami in alto

Amami, se ami abbastanza, puoi essere la mia bugia (Mm)

Jimmy mi ama solo quando vuole sballarsi

Jimmy mi ama solo quando vuole sballarsi

Jimmy mi ama solo quando vuole sballarsi

Jimmy mi ama solo quando vuole sballarsi

[Post-ritornello]

Tua madre ha chiamato, le ho detto

Ti stai incasinando alla grande

[Versetto]

Jimmy dovresti accenderlo, forse metterlo a tacere

Jimmy se esci di casa, trovami nel club (Mi piace)

Jimmy, se lo accendi, dovresti metterlo a tacere

Jimmy se esci di casa, trovami nel club (Ehi)

Tua madre ha chiamato, le ho detto

Ti stai incasinando alla grande

Ma non mi interessa, baby, ho già perso la testa

Jimmy se mento, trovami nel club (Mente, mente)

Tua madre ha chiamato, le ho detto

Ti stai incasinando alla grande

[Coro]

Jimmy Jimmy Coco Puff, Jimmy, Jimmy giro

Jimmy Jimmy Coco Puff, Jimmy, portami in alto

Amami, se ami abbastanza, puoi essere la mia bugia

Jimmy mi ama solo quando vuole sballarsi

Jimmy mi ama solo quando vuole sballarsi

Jimmy mi ama solo quando vuole sballarsi

Jimmy mi ama solo quando vuole sballarsi

[Post-ritornello]

Tua madre ha chiamato, le ho detto

Ti stai incasinando alla grande

A&W di Lana Del Rey: il significato

Il brano dura 7 minuti e si divide in due sezioni. L’artista riflette sulla sua giovinezza, mentre compie un passo sensuale verso l’età adulta, apprezzando il proprio corpo e i desideri che le permette di assecondare. Intorno al quarto minuto la canzone cambia, con la chitarra acustica che viene sostituita da ritmi trap. La cantante a questo punto canta di un misterioso uomo di nome Jimmy, dal cui modo di vivere è affascinata, pur sapendo che si tratta di un comportamento distruttivo.