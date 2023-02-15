Argomenti trattati
A&W è il nuovo singolo di Lana Del Rey, uscito il 14 febbraio, in occasione di San Valentino. Un brano tratto dal suo nono album, Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd, che sarà disponibile dal 24 marzo 2023.
Scopriamo insieme il testo e il suo significato.
A&W di Lana Del Rey: il testo
Il testo del nuovo singolo è:
[Part I: American Whore]
[Verse 1]
I haven’t done a cartwheel since I was nine
I haven’t seen my mother in a long, long time
I mean, look at me, look at the length of my hair, my face, the shape of my body
Do you really think I give a damn what I do after years of just hearing them talking?
[Pre-Chorus]
I say I live in Rosemead, really I’m at the Ramada
It doesn’t really matter, doesn’t really, really matter
[Chorus]
Call him up, come in to my bedroom
Ended up, we fuck on the hotel floor
It’s not about having someone to love me anymorе
This is the experiеnce of being an American whore
[Verse 2]
Calling up one from calling up another
Forensic Files wasn’t on
Watching Teenage Diary Of A Girl, wondering what went wrong
I’m a princess, I’m divisive
Ask me why, why, why I’m like this
Maybe I just kinda like this
I don’t know, maybe I’m just like this
[Pre-Chorus]
I say I live in Rosemead, really I’m at the Ramada
It doesn’t really matter, doesn’t really, really matter
[Chorus]
Call him up, he comes over again
Yeah, now I’m over my head, but, oh
It’s not about having someone to love me anymore
No, this is the experience of being and American whore
[Verse 3]
I mean, look my hair, look at the length of my hair, the damn shape of my body
If I told you that I was leaving, do you really think anybody would think I didn’t ask for it?
I didn’t ask for, no, a testify already fucked up my story
I’m on top of this, mm
So many other things you can’t believe
Did you know I sing, I can still be
Looking like a side piece at thirty-three
God’s a charlatan, don’t look at me
Puts the shower on while he calls me
Seems like a daughter talk to me
I’m invisible, look how you hold me
I’m invisible
I’m a ghost now
[Chorus]
It’s not about having someone to love me anymore (Okay)
No, this is the experience of being and American whore
It’s not about having someone to love me anymore
This is the experience of being and American whore
[Part II: Jimmy]
[Intro]
This is the experience of being an American whore
This is the experience of being an American whore
[Chorus]
Jimmy Jimmy Coco Puff, Jimmy, Jimmy ride
Jimmy Jimmy Coco Puff, Jimmy, get me high (Oh, my God)
Love me, if you love enough, you can be my lie
Jimmy only love me when he wanna get high
Jimmy only love me when he wanna get high
Jimmy only love me when he wanna get high
Jimmy only love me when he wanna get high
[Post-Chorus]
Your mom called, I told her
You’re fucking up big time
Your mom called, I told her
You’re fucking up big time
[Chorus]
Jimmy Jimmy Coco Puff, Jimmy, Jimmy ride
Jimmy Jimmy Coco Puff, Jimmy, get me high
Love me, if you love enough, you can be my lie (Mm)
Jimmy only love me when he wanna get high
Jimmy only love me when he wanna get high
Jimmy only love me when he wanna get high
Jimmy only love me when he wanna get high
[Post-Chorus]
Your mom called, I told her
You’re fucking up big time
[Verse]
Jimmy you should switch it up, maybe lie it up
Jimmy if you leave the house, find me in the club (Like)
Jimmy if you switch it up, you should lie it up
Jimmy if you leave the house, find me in the club (Hey)
Your mom called, I told her
You’re fucking up big time
But I don’t care, baby, I already lost my mind
Jimmy if I lie it up, find me in the club (Mind, mind)
Your mom called, I told her
You’re fucking up big time
[Chorus]
Jimmy Jimmy Coco Puff, Jimmy, Jimmy ride
Jimmy Jimmy Coco Puff, Jimmy, get me high
Love me, if you love enough, you can be my lie
Jimmy only love me when he wanna get high
Jimmy only love me when he wanna get high
Jimmy only love me when he wanna get high
Jimmy only love me when he wanna get high
[Post-Chorus]
Your mom called, I told her
You’re fucking up big time
A&W di Lana Del Rey: la traduzione
[Parte I: puttana americana]
[Verso 1]
Non faccio la ruota da quando avevo nove anni
Non vedo mia madre da molto, molto tempo
Voglio dire, guardami, guarda la lunghezza dei miei capelli, il mio viso, la forma del mio corpo
Pensi davvero che me ne frega niente di quello che faccio dopo anni passati a sentirli parlare?
[Pre-ritornello]
Dico che abito a Rosemead, in realtà sono al Ramada
Non importa davvero, non importa davvero
[Coro]
Chiamalo, vieni nella mia camera da letto
Finito, scopiamo sul pavimento dell’hotel
Non si tratta più di avere qualcuno che mi ami
Questa è l’esperienza di essere una puttana americana
[Verso 2]
Richiamarne uno dal chiamarne un altro
Forensic Files non era attivo
Guardando Teenage Diary Of A Girl, chiedendomi cosa è andato storto
Sono una principessa, sono divisiva
Chiedimi perché, perché, perché sono così
Forse mi piace solo questo
Non lo so, forse sono proprio così
[Pre-ritornello]
Dico che abito a Rosemead, in realtà sono al Ramada
Non importa davvero, non importa davvero
[Coro]
Chiamalo, torna di nuovo
Sì, ora sono sopra la mia testa, ma, oh
Non si tratta più di avere qualcuno che mi ami
No, questa è l’esperienza di essere una puttana americana
[Verso 3]
Voglio dire, guarda i miei capelli, guarda la lunghezza dei miei capelli, la dannata forma del mio corpo
Se ti dicessi che me ne vado, pensi davvero che qualcuno penserebbe che non l’ho chiesto?
Non ho chiesto, no, una testimonianza ha già rovinato la mia storia
Sono in cima a questo, mm
Tante altre cose a cui non puoi credere
Lo sapevi che canto, posso ancora esserlo
A trentatré sembri un elemento secondario
Dio è un ciarlatano, non guardarmi
Mette la doccia mentre mi chiama
Sembra una figlia parlare con me
Sono invisibile, guarda come mi stringi
sono invisibile
Sono un fantasma ora
[Coro]
Non si tratta più di avere qualcuno che mi ami (Okay)
No, questa è l’esperienza di essere una puttana americana
Non si tratta più di avere qualcuno che mi ami
Questa è l’esperienza di essere una puttana americana
[Parte II: Jimmy]
[Introduzione]
Questa è l’esperienza di essere una puttana americana
Questa è l’esperienza di essere una puttana americana
[Coro]
Jimmy Jimmy Coco Puff, Jimmy, Jimmy giro
Jimmy Jimmy Coco Puff, Jimmy, portami in alto (Oh mio Dio)
Amami, se ami abbastanza, puoi essere la mia bugia
Jimmy mi ama solo quando vuole sballarsi
Jimmy mi ama solo quando vuole sballarsi
Jimmy mi ama solo quando vuole sballarsi
Jimmy mi ama solo quando vuole sballarsi
[Post-ritornello]
Tua madre ha chiamato, le ho detto
Ti stai incasinando alla grande
Tua madre ha chiamato, le ho detto
Ti stai incasinando alla grande
[Coro]
Jimmy Jimmy Coco Puff, Jimmy, Jimmy giro
Jimmy Jimmy Coco Puff, Jimmy, portami in alto
Amami, se ami abbastanza, puoi essere la mia bugia (Mm)
Jimmy mi ama solo quando vuole sballarsi
Jimmy mi ama solo quando vuole sballarsi
Jimmy mi ama solo quando vuole sballarsi
Jimmy mi ama solo quando vuole sballarsi
[Post-ritornello]
Tua madre ha chiamato, le ho detto
Ti stai incasinando alla grande
[Versetto]
Jimmy dovresti accenderlo, forse metterlo a tacere
Jimmy se esci di casa, trovami nel club (Mi piace)
Jimmy, se lo accendi, dovresti metterlo a tacere
Jimmy se esci di casa, trovami nel club (Ehi)
Tua madre ha chiamato, le ho detto
Ti stai incasinando alla grande
Ma non mi interessa, baby, ho già perso la testa
Jimmy se mento, trovami nel club (Mente, mente)
Tua madre ha chiamato, le ho detto
Ti stai incasinando alla grande
[Coro]
Jimmy Jimmy Coco Puff, Jimmy, Jimmy giro
Jimmy Jimmy Coco Puff, Jimmy, portami in alto
Amami, se ami abbastanza, puoi essere la mia bugia
Jimmy mi ama solo quando vuole sballarsi
Jimmy mi ama solo quando vuole sballarsi
Jimmy mi ama solo quando vuole sballarsi
Jimmy mi ama solo quando vuole sballarsi
[Post-ritornello]
Tua madre ha chiamato, le ho detto
Ti stai incasinando alla grande
A&W di Lana Del Rey: il significato
Il brano dura 7 minuti e si divide in due sezioni. L’artista riflette sulla sua giovinezza, mentre compie un passo sensuale verso l’età adulta, apprezzando il proprio corpo e i desideri che le permette di assecondare. Intorno al quarto minuto la canzone cambia, con la chitarra acustica che viene sostituita da ritmi trap. La cantante a questo punto canta di un misterioso uomo di nome Jimmy, dal cui modo di vivere è affascinata, pur sapendo che si tratta di un comportamento distruttivo.