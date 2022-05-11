Argomenti trattati
That’s rich di Brooke è la canzone scelta per rappresentare l’Irlanda all’Eurovision Song Contest 2022. La cantante ha già colpito con il suo look sul turquoise carpet a Torino. Ma la cantante dovrà colpire anche pubblico e giuria alle semifinali, se vuole approdare alle finali.
Scopriamo il testo e il significato di That’s rich di Brooke.
Testo
Take your mirror off the wall
Ain’t you gettin’ bored of your reflection
I’m tired of dodging all your calls
You wanna be the centre of attention
I’m gettin’ sick of you now
Stop sending flowers
I’ll just burn them all
You’ll cry for hours
Always putting me down
Well I got news for you
And you say I’m using you now
Hey stupid, that’s rich
When it’s coming from you
That’s rich
Well I got nothing to prove
That’s rich
You think I dress up for you?
That’s rich
Bye bye fool
Bye bye fool
Bye bye fool
Used to think I need your help
To feel good, turns out I do it better
Think maybe you should please yourself
Cos I am over you, I’ll see you never
I’m gettin’ sick of you now
Stop sending flowers
I’ll just burn them all
And you’ll cry for hours
Always putting me down
Well I got news for you
You say I’m using you now
Hey stupid, that’s rich
When it’s coming from you
That’s rich
Well I got nothing to prove
That’s rich
You think I dress up for you?
That’s rich
Bye bye fool
Bye bye fool
Bye bye fool
I think it’s funny how you miss me
When you never knew me
You were a lazy lover
I moved on to ones that move me
Loser lose your attitude
I’m doing good that’s on me
All glowed up, yeah that’s on me
You see me now, you want me
Bye bye
Cos I don’t need a lazy lover
Bye bye
No I don’t want to meet your mother
Bye bye
Don’t cry, I’m sure you’ll meet another
And you’ll tell her that you love her
That’s rich
When it’s coming from you
That’s rich
Well, I know all of your moves
That’s rich
You think I dress up for you?
That’s rich
Bye bye fool
Bye bye fool
Bye bye fool
That’s rich: il significato
L’Irlanda negli anni ha portato canzoni dal testo e significato molto diversi tra loro e That’s rich è l’ennesima novità. Il brano, uno dei primi che la giovane cantante ha scritto, vuole essere una sorta di risposta ad un ex che l’ha delusa.
Nella canzone Brooke sottolinea l’ossessione per sé stesso dell’ex, che culmina nell’accusa alla protagonista di usarlo per i propri scopi.
That’s rich, il titolo della canzone, è una risposta a questo accuse: la protagonista della canzone è incredula e risponde a tutte le accuse in modo ironico. Brooke vuole sottolinea l’ipocrisia del ragazzo, che accusa gli altri. Nella seconda parte il testo diventa più personale. Inizia a prendere in giro l’abilità dell’ex a letto e in generale parla di come la sua fiducia in sé stessa è migliorata da quando lo ha lasciato.