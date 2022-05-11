That’s rich di Brooke è la canzone scelta per rappresentare l’Irlanda all’Eurovision Song Contest 2022. La cantante ha già colpito con il suo look sul turquoise carpet a Torino. Ma la cantante dovrà colpire anche pubblico e giuria alle semifinali, se vuole approdare alle finali.

Scopriamo il testo e il significato di That’s rich di Brooke.

Testo

Take your mirror off the wall

Ain’t you gettin’ bored of your reflection

I’m tired of dodging all your calls

You wanna be the centre of attention

I’m gettin’ sick of you now

Stop sending flowers

I’ll just burn them all

You’ll cry for hours

Always putting me down

Well I got news for you

And you say I’m using you now

Hey stupid, that’s rich

When it’s coming from you

That’s rich

Well I got nothing to prove

That’s rich

You think I dress up for you?

That’s rich

Bye bye fool

Bye bye fool

Bye bye fool

Used to think I need your help

To feel good, turns out I do it better

Think maybe you should please yourself

Cos I am over you, I’ll see you never

I’m gettin’ sick of you now

Stop sending flowers

I’ll just burn them all

And you’ll cry for hours

Always putting me down

Well I got news for you

You say I’m using you now

Hey stupid, that’s rich

When it’s coming from you

That’s rich

Well I got nothing to prove

That’s rich

You think I dress up for you?

That’s rich

Bye bye fool

Bye bye fool

Bye bye fool

I think it’s funny how you miss me

When you never knew me

You were a lazy lover

I moved on to ones that move me

Loser lose your attitude

I’m doing good that’s on me

All glowed up, yeah that’s on me

You see me now, you want me

Bye bye

Cos I don’t need a lazy lover

Bye bye

No I don’t want to meet your mother

Bye bye

Don’t cry, I’m sure you’ll meet another

And you’ll tell her that you love her

That’s rich

When it’s coming from you

That’s rich

Well, I know all of your moves

That’s rich

You think I dress up for you?

That’s rich

Bye bye fool

Bye bye fool

Bye bye fool

That’s rich: il significato

L’Irlanda negli anni ha portato canzoni dal testo e significato molto diversi tra loro e That’s rich è l’ennesima novità. Il brano, uno dei primi che la giovane cantante ha scritto, vuole essere una sorta di risposta ad un ex che l’ha delusa.

Nella canzone Brooke sottolinea l’ossessione per sé stesso dell’ex, che culmina nell’accusa alla protagonista di usarlo per i propri scopi.

That’s rich, il titolo della canzone, è una risposta a questo accuse: la protagonista della canzone è incredula e risponde a tutte le accuse in modo ironico. Brooke vuole sottolinea l’ipocrisia del ragazzo, che accusa gli altri. Nella seconda parte il testo diventa più personale. Inizia a prendere in giro l’abilità dell’ex a letto e in generale parla di come la sua fiducia in sé stessa è migliorata da quando lo ha lasciato.