Halo: testo e significato della canzone in gara all’Eurovision Song Contest

Halo ha il testo in inglese, ma rappresenta l'Austria all'Eurovision 2022: è un brano composto dal dj Lumix con voce di Pia Maria.

Halo è la canzone che rappresenterà l‘Austria alle semifinali dell’Eurovision Song Contest 2022. La voce è della cantante Pia Maria, austriaca, mentre la canzone è stata scritta e composta dal famosissimo dj Lumix, anch’egli austriaco. Scopriamo il testo e il significato della canzone Halo.

halo testo e significato

Halo: il testo

Let me be your halo
‘Cause we’ve been through hell and back in only one night
Let me be your halo
‘Cause heaven can’t wait for us to finish the fight

We don’t need a Hercules to bring a man down to his knees
No more apologies
Philosophers like Socrates said find yourself, think on your feet
Go sharpen your teeth

We can be CEOs
Yeah, you already know
Yeah, we can be the boss
Fly higher than the Gods
We’re not under control
And no, no, not anymore
If you feel me, then put your hands up

Let me be your halo
‘Cause we’ve been through hell and back in only one night
Let me be your halo
‘Cause heaven can’t wait for us to finish the fight

And I’m stronger than angels
I’m fearless in danger
And I will bring dark to the light
Let me be your halo
‘Cause we’ve been through hell and back in only one night

I think I had the right idea
Beautiful, something to feel
For a hundred years
We’re gonna be written among the stars
Posing so we’re hustling young queens

We can be CEOs
Yeah, you already know
Yeah, we can be the boss
Fly higher than the Gods
We’re not under control
And no, no, not anymore
If you feel me, then put your hands up

Let me be your halo
‘Cause we’ve been through hell and back in only one night
Let me be your halo
‘Cause heaven can’t wait for us to finish the fight

And I’m stronger than angels
I’m fearless in danger
And I will bring dark to the light
Let me be your halo
‘Cause we’ve been through hell and back in only one night

La-la-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la-la
Don’t need no
La-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la-la

Let me be your halo
‘Cause we’ve been through hell and back in only one night
Let me be your halo
‘Cause heaven can’t wait for us to finish the fight

And I’m stronger than angels
I’m fearless in danger
And I will bring dark to the light
Let me be your halo
‘Cause we’ve been through hell and back in only one night

halo austria eurovision

Il significato

Il testo e il significato di Halo hanno molti riferimenti alla mitologia e storia greca e romana. Ci sono riferimenti all’eroe Ercole, al filosofo Socrate, a Medusa. Ma ci sono anche riferimenti molto moderni, ad esempio il testo dice: “we can be CEO”, “we can be the boss”, l’amministratore delegato o il capo, un simbolo di potere economico e status elevato. Infine, si parla di aureole, Paradiso e Inferno, quindi alla religione cristiana.

Nella canzone chi canta dice al proprio amato che hanno attraversato l’Inferno e sono tornati in una notte, quindi gli chiede di essere la sua aureola, poiché il Paradiso li aspetta. I due sono più forti di chiunque altro, di dei ed angeli e possono volare più in alto di chiunque altro, e non possono essere controllati da niente e nessuno, se rimangono insieme. La canzone è un inno alla forza degli amanti che superano qualsiasi prova e per questo sono forti.

