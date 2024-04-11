Sta per arrivare uno degli eventi musicali più importanti e attesi dell’anno. Si tratta del Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024. Tanti gli artisti presenti che manderanno in visibilio l’intero pubblico. Il Coachella continua ad essere una delle esperienze migliori per gli amanti della musica. Scopriamo tutte le informazioni a riguardo per vivere al meglio l’esperienza.

Il Coachella Festival 2024 si svolgerà su due weekend consecutivi:

Weekend 1: 12-14 aprile 2024

Weekend 2: 19-21 aprile 2024

L’evento si svolgerà presso l’Empire Polo Club a Indio, in California, esattamente nel deserto del Mojave, nella Coachella Valley.

Coachella 2024: prezzo dei biglietti

I prezzi dei biglietti per il Coachella variano in base alle opzioni di ingresso scelte e alle offerte di campeggio, infatti vai dai 400 ai 1000 dollari o più a persona per un weekend. Son disponibili anche le opzioni VIP e i pacchetti che offrono dei vantaggi esclusivi.

Coachella 2024: gli artisti presenti

Tanti gli artisti, tra cui ci sono quelli di fama mondiale e gli emergenti. Tra questi risaltano i nomi di: Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator, Doja Cat, Harry Styles, J Balvin, SZA, Charli XCX, No Doubt. Tanti artisti, tanti generi musicali. Ce n’è per tutti i gusti.

Coachella 2024: durata e orari

Il Coachella Festival dura tre giorni per ciascun weekend, in cui gli artisti iniziano ad esibirsi solitamente nel primo pomeriggio e continuano fino a tarda notte, su diversi palchi.

Coachella 2024: non solo musica

Al Coachella 2024 non c’è solo musica, ma anche altre esperienze interessanti, come opere interattive, workshop creativi, spazi gastronomici con cibo di alta qualità e molto altro ancora.

Coachella 2024: il programma del Festival

Weekend 1: 12-14 aprile

Venerdì, 12 aprile

Palco Principale (Coachella Stage):

Lana Del Rey

Sabrina Carpenter

Girl in Red

Jon Batiste

Poppy

Outdoor Theatre:

Charli XCX

The Marias

070 Shake

Black Pumas

Role Model

Gobi Tent:

Channel Tres

Omar Apollo

BENEE

JPEGMAFIA

Tia Gostelow

Sahara Tent:

Kaytranada

TroyBoi

KAYTRANADA (DJ Set)

Caribou (DJ Set)

TOKiMONSTA

Sabato, 13 aprile

Palco Principale (Coachella Stage):

Tyler, The Creator

J Balvin

No Doubt

Yebba

Peach Pit

Outdoor Theatre:

Kim Petras

Tones and I

Emotional Oranges

Clairo

UPSAHL

Gobi Tent:

Japanese Breakfast

Arlo Parks

girl in red

Mahalia

Gus Dapperton

Sahara Tent:

Madeon

Fisher

Amelie Lens

Louis The Child

Yotto

Domenica, 14 aprile

Palco Principale (Coachella Stage):

Doja Cat

Harry Styles

Celeste

SZA

Wallows

Outdoor Theatre:

Mura Masa

BANKS

Cuco

Bea Miller

Celeste

Gobi Tent:

Snail Mail

Remi Wolf

Weyes Blood

Inhaler

Girlpool

Sahara Tent:

Peggy Gou

Lane 8

Jayda G

Chris Lake

Patrick Topping

Weekend 2: 19-21 aprile

Venerdì, 19 aprile

Palco Principale (Coachella Stage):

Lana Del Rey

Sabrina Carpenter

Girl in Red

Jon Batiste

Poppy

Outdoor Theatre:

Charli XCX

The Marias

070 Shake

Black Pumas

Role Model

Gobi Tent:

Channel Tres

Omar Apollo

BENEE

JPEGMAFIA

Tia Gostelow

Sahara Tent:

Kaytranada

TroyBoi

KAYTRANADA (DJ Set)

Caribou (DJ Set)

TOKiMONSTA

Sabato, 20 aprile

Palco Principale (Coachella Stage):

Tyler, The Creator

J Balvin

No Doubt

Yebba

Peach Pit

Outdoor Theatre:

Kim Petras

Tones and I

Emotional Oranges

Clairo

UPSAHL

Gobi Tent:

Japanese Breakfast

Arlo Parks

girl in red

Mahalia

Gus Dapperton

Sahara Tent:

Madeon

Fisher

Amelie Lens

Louis The Child

Yotto

Domenica, 21 aprile

Palco Principale (Coachella Stage):

Doja Cat

Harry Styles

Celeste

SZA

Wallows

Outdoor Theatre:

Mura Masa

BANKS

Cuco

Bea Miller

Celeste

Gobi Tent:

Snail Mail

Remi Wolf

Weyes Blood

Inhaler

Girlpool

Sahara Tent:

Peggy Gou

Lane 8

Jayda G

Chris Lake

Patrick Topping

GLI ARTICOLI PIU’ LETTI DI DONNEMAGAZINE.IT

Perché Kate ha annunciato la malattia senza William? Le motivazioni

Creme di riso: quale scegliere per la pelle