Sta per arrivare uno degli eventi musicali più importanti e attesi dell’anno. Si tratta del Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024. Tanti gli artisti presenti che manderanno in visibilio l’intero pubblico. Il Coachella continua ad essere una delle esperienze migliori per gli amanti della musica. Scopriamo tutte le informazioni a riguardo per vivere al meglio l’esperienza.
Coachella 2024: date e luogo
Il Coachella Festival 2024 si svolgerà su due weekend consecutivi:
- Weekend 1: 12-14 aprile 2024
- Weekend 2: 19-21 aprile 2024
L’evento si svolgerà presso l’Empire Polo Club a Indio, in California, esattamente nel deserto del Mojave, nella Coachella Valley.
Coachella 2024: prezzo dei biglietti
I prezzi dei biglietti per il Coachella variano in base alle opzioni di ingresso scelte e alle offerte di campeggio, infatti vai dai 400 ai 1000 dollari o più a persona per un weekend. Son disponibili anche le opzioni VIP e i pacchetti che offrono dei vantaggi esclusivi.
Coachella 2024: gli artisti presenti
Tanti gli artisti, tra cui ci sono quelli di fama mondiale e gli emergenti. Tra questi risaltano i nomi di: Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator, Doja Cat, Harry Styles, J Balvin, SZA, Charli XCX, No Doubt. Tanti artisti, tanti generi musicali. Ce n’è per tutti i gusti.
Coachella 2024: durata e orari
Il Coachella Festival dura tre giorni per ciascun weekend, in cui gli artisti iniziano ad esibirsi solitamente nel primo pomeriggio e continuano fino a tarda notte, su diversi palchi.
Coachella 2024: non solo musica
Al Coachella 2024 non c’è solo musica, ma anche altre esperienze interessanti, come opere interattive, workshop creativi, spazi gastronomici con cibo di alta qualità e molto altro ancora.
Coachella 2024: il programma del Festival
Weekend 1: 12-14 aprile
Venerdì, 12 aprile
Palco Principale (Coachella Stage):
- Lana Del Rey
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Girl in Red
- Jon Batiste
- Poppy
Outdoor Theatre:
- Charli XCX
- The Marias
- 070 Shake
- Black Pumas
- Role Model
Gobi Tent:
- Channel Tres
- Omar Apollo
- BENEE
- JPEGMAFIA
- Tia Gostelow
Sahara Tent:
- Kaytranada
- TroyBoi
- KAYTRANADA (DJ Set)
- Caribou (DJ Set)
- TOKiMONSTA
Sabato, 13 aprile
Palco Principale (Coachella Stage):
- Tyler, The Creator
- J Balvin
- No Doubt
- Yebba
- Peach Pit
Outdoor Theatre:
- Kim Petras
- Tones and I
- Emotional Oranges
- Clairo
- UPSAHL
Gobi Tent:
- Japanese Breakfast
- Arlo Parks
- girl in red
- Mahalia
- Gus Dapperton
Sahara Tent:
- Madeon
- Fisher
- Amelie Lens
- Louis The Child
- Yotto
Domenica, 14 aprile
Palco Principale (Coachella Stage):
- Doja Cat
- Harry Styles
- Celeste
- SZA
- Wallows
Outdoor Theatre:
- Mura Masa
- BANKS
- Cuco
- Bea Miller
- Celeste
Gobi Tent:
- Snail Mail
- Remi Wolf
- Weyes Blood
- Inhaler
- Girlpool
Sahara Tent:
- Peggy Gou
- Lane 8
- Jayda G
- Chris Lake
- Patrick Topping
Weekend 2: 19-21 aprile
Venerdì, 19 aprile
Palco Principale (Coachella Stage):
- Lana Del Rey
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Girl in Red
- Jon Batiste
- Poppy
Outdoor Theatre:
- Charli XCX
- The Marias
- 070 Shake
- Black Pumas
- Role Model
Gobi Tent:
- Channel Tres
- Omar Apollo
- BENEE
- JPEGMAFIA
- Tia Gostelow
Sahara Tent:
- Kaytranada
- TroyBoi
- KAYTRANADA (DJ Set)
- Caribou (DJ Set)
- TOKiMONSTA
Sabato, 20 aprile
Palco Principale (Coachella Stage):
- Tyler, The Creator
- J Balvin
- No Doubt
- Yebba
- Peach Pit
Outdoor Theatre:
- Kim Petras
- Tones and I
- Emotional Oranges
- Clairo
- UPSAHL
Gobi Tent:
- Japanese Breakfast
- Arlo Parks
- girl in red
- Mahalia
- Gus Dapperton
Sahara Tent:
- Madeon
- Fisher
- Amelie Lens
- Louis The Child
- Yotto
Domenica, 21 aprile
Palco Principale (Coachella Stage):
- Doja Cat
- Harry Styles
- Celeste
- SZA
- Wallows
Outdoor Theatre:
- Mura Masa
- BANKS
- Cuco
- Bea Miller
- Celeste
Gobi Tent:
- Snail Mail
- Remi Wolf
- Weyes Blood
- Inhaler
- Girlpool
Sahara Tent:
- Peggy Gou
- Lane 8
- Jayda G
- Chris Lake
- Patrick Topping
