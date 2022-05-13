Argomenti trattati
Malik Harris gareggia per la Germania all’Eurovision Song Contest 2022 con la canzone Rockstars. La Germania fa parte delle cosiddette Big Five, cioè quelle nazioni che non devono affrontare le semifinali per accedere alla finale. Tra queste ci sono anche Italia, Francia, Spagna e Inghilterra.
Nonostante questo, però, negli ultimi anni i risultati tedeschi non sono dei migliori, mentre hanno vinto due volte in passato. Chissà se quest’anno Malik Harris riuscirà a risollevare l’andamento della Germania all’Eurovision. Scopriamo il testo e il significato di Rockstars.
Testo
Look where we are
We used to be the rockstars
Who never thought of no harm
‘Til this thing we call life stopped gleaming
I wish there was a way to go back dreaming
Remembering gets so hard
When time is moving so fast
Wish there was a way to know that we’re in
The good old days before we all just leave ’em
I tried getting rid of the pain
I tried to make it go away, but it probably won’t change
Always thinking ’bout my own worries
Remember back when we had no worries?
Now life just ain’t hitting the same
I sit and miss and reminisce about innocent old days
When I was afraid of nobody
Now I’m afraid of being a nobody
Don’t wanna leave my bed
I’ll just stay and never get it together
‘Cause the voices in my head
They keep saying it’ll never get better
Look where we are
We used to be the rockstars
Who never thought of no harm’
Til this thing we call life stopped gleaming
I wish there was a way to go back dreaming
Remembering gets so hard
When time is moving so fast
Wish there was a way to know that we’re in
The good old days before we all just leave ’em
Sometimes I got this kinda sting that’s right inside my chest
Its only purpose is convincing me that I’m a mess
And even though it’s always been an uninvited guest
It finds a way in nonetheless
Wish I could change my address
And you know
Just be somebody else for a couple of days
Although I’m pretty sure we all feel the same kinda way
‘Cause if you think about it
Aren’t we all set in a place
Where we look back at better days
And wish they weren’t so far away?
I wish that I could just go back and be the way I was
I wish I’d still not give a damn ’bout how I come across
I wish the way I saw myself had never gotten lost
In all the worries, all the thoughts, overthinking all the parts
So exhausted, always caught up inside my doubts and flaws
And I’ma count them all
Somebody catch me, I’m ’bout to fall
Yeah, I’m ’bout to fall
Can we press pause?
Or do a restart
And be who we are?
We used to be the rockstars
Who never thought of no harm
‘Til this thing we call life stopped gleaming
I wish there was a way to go back dreaming
Remembering gets so hard
When time is moving so fast
Wish there was a way to know that we’re in
The good old days before we all just leave ’em
Didn’t we?
(We used to be the rockstars)
Didn’t we?
(We used to be the rockstars)
(We used to be the rockstars)
Remembering gets so hard
When time is moving so fast
Wish there was a way to know that we’re in
The good old days before we all just leave ’em
Rockstars: il significato
Il testo di Rockstars è in inglese, mentre il cantante stesso ha affermato che la canzone ha un significato molto particolare. Vuole offrire un po’ di speranza in questi tempi difficili e mostrare alle persone che siamo tutti sulla stessa barca. Malik Harris ha affermato di aver preso ispirazione dalla famosa serie The Office e da una scena specifica. Nella scena, uno dei personaggi dice che vorrebbe avere un modo per quando ci si trova nei bei momenti o ricordi prima di ritrovarsi in quelli brutti.
Il cantante ha realizzato di vivere nel passato, e di voler recuperare quella leggerezza con cui viviamo quando siamo bambini. Nonostante la natura melancolica della canzone, non c’è un sentimento di tristezza o di disperazione nella canzone. Malik Harris spinge a non concentrarsi sui bei ricordi felici, ma ricercarli nel proprio presente. Il testo e il significato di Rockstars vogliono essere un inno al ricercare la felicità e leggerezza nel presente.