Malik Harris gareggia per la Germania all’Eurovision Song Contest 2022 con la canzone Rockstars. La Germania fa parte delle cosiddette Big Five, cioè quelle nazioni che non devono affrontare le semifinali per accedere alla finale. Tra queste ci sono anche Italia, Francia, Spagna e Inghilterra.

Nonostante questo, però, negli ultimi anni i risultati tedeschi non sono dei migliori, mentre hanno vinto due volte in passato. Chissà se quest’anno Malik Harris riuscirà a risollevare l’andamento della Germania all’Eurovision. Scopriamo il testo e il significato di Rockstars.

Testo

Look where we are

We used to be the rockstars

Who never thought of no harm

‘Til this thing we call life stopped gleaming

I wish there was a way to go back dreaming

Remembering gets so hard

When time is moving so fast

Wish there was a way to know that we’re in

The good old days before we all just leave ’em

I tried getting rid of the pain

I tried to make it go away, but it probably won’t change

Always thinking ’bout my own worries

Remember back when we had no worries?

Now life just ain’t hitting the same

I sit and miss and reminisce about innocent old days

When I was afraid of nobody

Now I’m afraid of being a nobody

Don’t wanna leave my bed

I’ll just stay and never get it together

‘Cause the voices in my head

They keep saying it’ll never get better

Look where we are

We used to be the rockstars

Who never thought of no harm’

Til this thing we call life stopped gleaming

I wish there was a way to go back dreaming

Remembering gets so hard

When time is moving so fast

Wish there was a way to know that we’re in

The good old days before we all just leave ’em

Sometimes I got this kinda sting that’s right inside my chest

Its only purpose is convincing me that I’m a mess

And even though it’s always been an uninvited guest

It finds a way in nonetheless

Wish I could change my address

And you know

Just be somebody else for a couple of days

Although I’m pretty sure we all feel the same kinda way

‘Cause if you think about it

Aren’t we all set in a place

Where we look back at better days

And wish they weren’t so far away?

I wish that I could just go back and be the way I was

I wish I’d still not give a damn ’bout how I come across

I wish the way I saw myself had never gotten lost

In all the worries, all the thoughts, overthinking all the parts

So exhausted, always caught up inside my doubts and flaws

And I’ma count them all

Somebody catch me, I’m ’bout to fall

Yeah, I’m ’bout to fall

Can we press pause?

Or do a restart

And be who we are?

We used to be the rockstars

Who never thought of no harm

‘Til this thing we call life stopped gleaming

I wish there was a way to go back dreaming

Remembering gets so hard

When time is moving so fast

Wish there was a way to know that we’re in

The good old days before we all just leave ’em

Didn’t we?

(We used to be the rockstars)

Didn’t we?

(We used to be the rockstars)

(We used to be the rockstars)

Remembering gets so hard

When time is moving so fast

Wish there was a way to know that we’re in

The good old days before we all just leave ’em

Rockstars: il significato

Il testo di Rockstars è in inglese, mentre il cantante stesso ha affermato che la canzone ha un significato molto particolare. Vuole offrire un po’ di speranza in questi tempi difficili e mostrare alle persone che siamo tutti sulla stessa barca. Malik Harris ha affermato di aver preso ispirazione dalla famosa serie The Office e da una scena specifica. Nella scena, uno dei personaggi dice che vorrebbe avere un modo per quando ci si trova nei bei momenti o ricordi prima di ritrovarsi in quelli brutti.

Il cantante ha realizzato di vivere nel passato, e di voler recuperare quella leggerezza con cui viviamo quando siamo bambini. Nonostante la natura melancolica della canzone, non c’è un sentimento di tristezza o di disperazione nella canzone. Malik Harris spinge a non concentrarsi sui bei ricordi felici, ma ricercarli nel proprio presente. Il testo e il significato di Rockstars vogliono essere un inno al ricercare la felicità e leggerezza nel presente.