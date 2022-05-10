Not The Same di Sheldon Riley, uno degli artisti dai look più particolari, rappresenterà l’Australia all’Eurovision Song Contest 2022. Una canzone originale che dovrà superare le semifinali prima di accedere alle finali della gara. Scopriamo il testo e il significato di Not The Same.

Testo

I was told at six years old

They’d avoid me if my heart was cold

Found it hard to talk and speak my mind

They never liked the things that I would like

‘Cause you’re told to play but you’re not the same

As the other kids playing the same games

Try to jump on in but they push away

So far away

I’m not the same, no

I’m not the same, no

Years went by I tried and tried

My father asked me if today I smiled

I said, “Yes, I did”, but that’s a lie

Oh, I always tell those lies

Then you run and hide, hide the break inside

‘Til you realize that the light shines bright

Through those, oh, who broke inside

I’m not the same, no

I’m not the same, no

I’m not the same, no

I’m not the same, no

‘Cause you never want to be the kind of person

Who can’t work it for those ones who can not word it

‘Cause you’ve been the kind of person who felt this pain

Oh, yeah, I felt this pain

So you go and leave the pain and find another way

To make yourself another game, maybe one for all to play

‘Cause it’s not just me who’s not the same, we’re not the same

We’re not the same, no

We’re not the same, no

We’re not the same, no

We’re not the same, no

Not The Same: il significato

Il testo e il significato di Not The Same sono strettamente legati alla vita e carriera di Sheldon Riley. La canzone infatti è ispirata alla sua storia in quanto uomo gay e neurodivergente in un contesto non aperto e moderno, ma tossico.

Già nell’apertura della canzone ritroviamo il tema: Riley nota quanto danno può fare una società che non ti rispetta. Il giovane Riley prova a fare come gli dicono i genitori e di nascondersi dietro una maschera, ma non ci riesce.

Nel brano parla della sua realizzazione, arrivata al punto di rottura: meglio essere sé stessi e brillare di luce propria. Per questo alla fine della canzone il cantante si rivolge direttamente al pubblico e alla società nel suo insieme: esprime la necessità di includere tutti, non escludere nessuno, perché nessuno è uguale a qualcun altro.