Lock Me In dei Circus Mircus rappresenterà la Georgia alle semifinali e forse alle finali dell’Eurovision Song Contest 2022. Il gruppo ha già conquistato gli spettatori amanti dei look particolari. Scopriamo il testo e il significato di Lock Me In.
Testo
Show me what you got
On the counter
From the ground up now
Here we come and we all know
Mama said not to show what you are
Step it up now
Get it done now
I hate what you got
Shoot it to the stars
To the top now
Across the moon and down
We are here ’til we blow up
Tryin’ hard will not get you really far
Mix it up now
It’s alright, pal (Circus Mircus)
Take me to the space craft, take me to dance club
Take me to the space craft, take me to dance club
Take me to the space craft, take me to dance club
Take me to the space craft, take me to dance club
Now, right now, right now, right now
Take me to the space craft, take me to dance club
Take me to the space craft, take me to dance club
Take me to the space craft, take me to dance club
Take me to the space craft, take me to dance club
Take me to the space craft, take me to dance club
Now, right now, right now, right now
Take me to the space craft, take me to dance club
Lock me up, lock me down
Lock me in, lock me out
Lock me sideways
Lock me up, lock me down
Lock me in, lock me out
Lock me sideways
(Circus Mircus)
Make it, do it, break it, and I never could take it
Make it, do it, break it, and I never could take it
Make it, do it, break it, and I never could take it
Make it, do it, break it, and I never could take it
Now, right now, right now, right now
Make it, do it, break it, and I never could take it
Lock me up, lock me down
Lock me in, lock me out
Lock me sideways
Lock me up, lock me down
Lock me in, lock me out
Lock me sideways
Lock me up (Up), lock me down (Down)
Lock me in (In), lock me out (Out)
Lock me sideways
Lock me up (Up), lock me down (Down)
Lock me in (In), lock me out (Out)
Lock me sideways
(Circus Mircus)
Lock Me In: il significato
Lock Me In dei Circus Minus ha un testo in inglese, mentre il significato è difficile da individuare chiaramente. Perfino uno dei membri ha suggerito che la canzone non ha un significato di per sé, ma è nata spontaneamente. Ma è uno dei punti forti: il suo essere casuale la rende particolare.
Nonostante questo però si può notare un tema nella canzone: l’ambizione. Diverse parti della canzone fanno riferimento all’idea di spingersi per fare ciò che vogliamo, ottenere quello che vogliamo ottenere, anche se si rompe qualcosa nel viaggio o bisogna fingere.
Ad un certo punto si parla di una navicella spaziale: potrebbe indicare l’arrivare al cielo e andare oltre, un obiettivo metaforico.
Il brano è perfetto per essere messo come sveglia, o il lunedì mattina. Energetico e motivazionale, regala energia e voglia di fare. La parte che rimane enigmatica è il ritornello e il titolo: forse sinonimo che la band ha veramente creato la canzone in modo divertente, senza pensare ad un tema preciso.