Lock Me In dei Circus Mircus rappresenterà la Georgia alle semifinali e forse alle finali dell’Eurovision Song Contest 2022. Il gruppo ha già conquistato gli spettatori amanti dei look particolari. Scopriamo il testo e il significato di Lock Me In.

Testo

Show me what you got

On the counter

From the ground up now

Here we come and we all know

Mama said not to show what you are

Step it up now

Get it done now

I hate what you got

Shoot it to the stars

To the top now

Across the moon and down

We are here ’til we blow up

Tryin’ hard will not get you really far

Mix it up now

It’s alright, pal (Circus Mircus)

Take me to the space craft, take me to dance club

Take me to the space craft, take me to dance club

Take me to the space craft, take me to dance club

Take me to the space craft, take me to dance club

Now, right now, right now, right now

Take me to the space craft, take me to dance club

Take me to the space craft, take me to dance club

Take me to the space craft, take me to dance club

Take me to the space craft, take me to dance club

Take me to the space craft, take me to dance club

Now, right now, right now, right now

Take me to the space craft, take me to dance club

Lock me up, lock me down

Lock me in, lock me out

Lock me sideways

Lock me up, lock me down

Lock me in, lock me out

Lock me sideways

(Circus Mircus)

Make it, do it, break it, and I never could take it

Make it, do it, break it, and I never could take it

Make it, do it, break it, and I never could take it

Make it, do it, break it, and I never could take it

Now, right now, right now, right now

Make it, do it, break it, and I never could take it

Lock me up, lock me down

Lock me in, lock me out

Lock me sideways

Lock me up, lock me down

Lock me in, lock me out

Lock me sideways

Lock me up (Up), lock me down (Down)

Lock me in (In), lock me out (Out)

Lock me sideways

Lock me up (Up), lock me down (Down)

Lock me in (In), lock me out (Out)

Lock me sideways

(Circus Mircus)

Lock Me In: il significato

Lock Me In dei Circus Minus ha un testo in inglese, mentre il significato è difficile da individuare chiaramente. Perfino uno dei membri ha suggerito che la canzone non ha un significato di per sé, ma è nata spontaneamente. Ma è uno dei punti forti: il suo essere casuale la rende particolare.

Nonostante questo però si può notare un tema nella canzone: l’ambizione. Diverse parti della canzone fanno riferimento all’idea di spingersi per fare ciò che vogliamo, ottenere quello che vogliamo ottenere, anche se si rompe qualcosa nel viaggio o bisogna fingere.

Ad un certo punto si parla di una navicella spaziale: potrebbe indicare l’arrivare al cielo e andare oltre, un obiettivo metaforico.

Il brano è perfetto per essere messo come sveglia, o il lunedì mattina. Energetico e motivazionale, regala energia e voglia di fare. La parte che rimane enigmatica è il ritornello e il titolo: forse sinonimo che la band ha veramente creato la canzone in modo divertente, senza pensare ad un tema preciso.