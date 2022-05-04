intention testo e significato

La Bulgaria parteciperà alle semifinali dell’Eurovision Song Contest 2022. La canzone scelta è Intention degli Intelligent Music Project. La band era già stata decisa come rappresentante a metà di settembre 2021, ma la conferma ufficiale è arrivata il 25 Novembre. La band ha uno stile progressive rock: Intention è una canzone dalla musica, testo e significato forte e importante.

Intention: testo

And I can move on from here

How simple, life goes on

Humble, that’s how I feel

Sparking hot flames, holding on

Younger days run so clear

Through my mind, replaying my crime

Tearing me up, spreading fear

Obsession in my own time

What life’s taken away, I’m not missing

Will I sit back and sigh?

A thunder of thoughts, I’m dismissing

Too scared to even try

And in time I’ve always known

I’m never in the safety zone

I took the fight, but was I right?

They were sending me to war

And in time I’ve always known

I’m never in the safety zone

I took the fight, but was I right?

They were sending me to war

My intention is strong and real

Only power steels my will

The illusion of safety’s surreal

Don’t let it go for the kill

What life’s taken away, I’m not missing

Will I sit back and sigh?

A thunder of thoughts, I’m dismissing

Too scared to even try

And in time I’ve always known

I’m never in the safety zone

I took the fight, but was I right?

They were sending me to war

And in time I’ve always known

I’m never in the safety zone

I took the fight, but was I right?

They were sending me to war

I don’t want to take on the pain

So, I go seek inner signs, or a calling

The more freedom I gain

The less real life I’m recalling

And in time I’ve always known

I’m never in the safety zone

I took the fight, but was I right?

They were sending me to war

And in time I’ve always known

I’m never in the safety zone (yeah, yeah)

I took the fight, but was I right?

They were sending me to war

I took the fight, but was I right?

They were sending me to war

Intention: significato

La band ha affermato che la canzone vuole parlare delle difficoltà che si affrontano nella vita. Si parla di giovani, dei loro traumi, che trovano la forza di affrontare il proprio passato. La canzone passa da un momento negativo iniziale a positivo, progressivamente. Il significato di Intention, espresso dal testo in inglese, vuole sottolineare il potere delle intenzioni, come dice il titolo.

Le intenzioni, se sono forti, permettono di guardare al futuro.

Rimane sempre il dubbio di star facendo la cosa giusta: il cantante si chiede se ha avuto ragione e che potrebbe ritornare indietro a come era prima in ogni momento. La vita è anche questo: una continua lotta per trovare la propria strada e fare la cosa giusta.