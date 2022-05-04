intelligent music project intention
Intention: testo e significato della canzone della Bulgaria all’Eurovision Song Contest 2022

Intention degli Intelligent Music Project rappresenta la Bulgaria all'Eurovision 2022, con testo in inglese e significato importante.

La Bulgaria parteciperà alle semifinali dell’Eurovision Song Contest 2022. La canzone scelta è Intention degli Intelligent Music Project. La band era già stata decisa come rappresentante a metà di settembre 2021, ma la conferma ufficiale è arrivata il 25 Novembre. La band ha uno stile progressive rock: Intention è una canzone dalla musica, testo e significato forte e importante.

Intention: testo

And I can move on from here
How simple, life goes on
Humble, that’s how I feel
Sparking hot flames, holding on
Younger days run so clear
Through my mind, replaying my crime
Tearing me up, spreading fear
Obsession in my own time

What life’s taken away, I’m not missing
Will I sit back and sigh?
A thunder of thoughts, I’m dismissing
Too scared to even try

And in time I’ve always known
I’m never in the safety zone
I took the fight, but was I right?
They were sending me to war
And in time I’ve always known
I’m never in the safety zone
I took the fight, but was I right?
They were sending me to war

My intention is strong and real
Only power steels my will
The illusion of safety’s surreal
Don’t let it go for the kill

What life’s taken away, I’m not missing
Will I sit back and sigh?
A thunder of thoughts, I’m dismissing
Too scared to even try

And in time I’ve always known
I’m never in the safety zone
I took the fight, but was I right?
They were sending me to war
And in time I’ve always known
I’m never in the safety zone
I took the fight, but was I right?
They were sending me to war

I don’t want to take on the pain
So, I go seek inner signs, or a calling
The more freedom I gain
The less real life I’m recalling

And in time I’ve always known
I’m never in the safety zone
I took the fight, but was I right?
They were sending me to war
And in time I’ve always known
I’m never in the safety zone (yeah, yeah)
I took the fight, but was I right?
They were sending me to war

I took the fight, but was I right?
They were sending me to war

Intention: significato

La band ha affermato che la canzone vuole parlare delle difficoltà che si affrontano nella vita. Si parla di giovani, dei loro traumi, che trovano la forza di affrontare il proprio passato. La canzone passa da un momento negativo iniziale a positivo, progressivamente. Il significato di Intention, espresso dal testo in inglese, vuole sottolineare il potere delle intenzioni, come dice il titolo.

Le intenzioni, se sono forti, permettono di guardare al futuro.

Rimane sempre il dubbio di star facendo la cosa giusta: il cantante si chiede se ha avuto ragione e che potrebbe ritornare indietro a come era prima in ogni momento. La vita è anche questo: una continua lotta per trovare la propria strada e fare la cosa giusta.

Scritto da Redazione Donne Magazine
