La 65esima edizione dei Grammy Awards 2023 è in arrivo il 5 febbraio 2023: tra gli artisti in gara spiccano per la prima volta anche i Maneskin

Gli Oscar della musica sono pronti alla loro 65esima edizione; i Grammy Awards 2023 arriveranno il prossimo 5 febbraio 2023 a Los Angeles, presso la Crypto.com Arena.

Quali sono le nomination dei Grammy 2023? Chi sono gli artisti candidati alla vittoria? Spicca per la prima volta anche il nome dei Maneskin: scopriamo meglio tutti i dettagli.

Grammy Awards 2023: tutte le nomination

Le nomination ai Grammy 2023 sono state ufficialmente annunciate; l’emozione è altissima e la soddisfazione di raggiungere un traguardo di tale calibro deve essere altrettanto importante.

Tra i nomi che hanno raccolto il maggiore numero di nomination spicca quello di una vera regina della musica: Beyoncé. La cantante, infatti, ha ricevuto una vera e propria pioggia di candidature (sono nove in tutto) grazie al suo nuovo album Renaissance e le aspettative di vittoria sono decisamente alte.

Accanto alla queen, però, compare Kendrick Lamar (otto nomination) con Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers, seguito da Adele (sette nomination) con 30. Quest’ultima si trova a pari merito con Brandi Carlile, che ha ricevuto proprio lo stesso numero di nomination e come racconta la storia del contest, non è la prima volta che le due si scontrano in una delle gare più importanti della musica.

Tra i candidati e le candidate alla vittoria anche l’iconico Harry Styles (sei nomination), Mary J.Blige, Future, Dj Khaled, Lizzo e anche The Dream.

Per la prima volta nella storia dei Grammy Awards compare una band tutta italiana.

Ebbene sì, i Maneskin sono candidati alla vittoria del premio Best New Artist: una soddisfazione enorme per la rock band romana, ormai sulla cresta dell’onda da qualche anno.

Insomma, pare che la 65esima edizione dei Grammy Awards regalerà sorprese e tante emozioni, tra musica, talenti e voglia di condividere la stessa passione.

Tutte le nomination per i Grammy Awards 2023

Album of the year

Voyage – Abba

30 – Adele

Un verano sin ti – Bad Bunny

Renaissance – Beyoncé

Good morning gorgeous (Deluxe) – Mary J. Blige

In these silent days – Brandi Carlile

Music of the spheres – Coldplay

Mr. Morale & the big steppers – Kendrick Lamar

Special – Lizzo

Harry’s House – Harry Styles

Song of the year

Easy on me – Adele

Break my soul – Beyoncé

God did – DJ Khaled feat. Rock Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend e Fridayy

Abcdefu – Gayle

Bad habit – Steve Lacy

The heart Part 5 – Kendrick Lamar

About damn time – Lizzo

Just like that – Bonnie Raitt

As it was – Harry Styles

All too well (to minute version) – Taylor Swift

Record of the year

Don’ shut me down – Abba

Easy on me – Adele

Break my soul – Beyoncé

Good morning gorgeous – Mary J. Blige

You and me on the rock – Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius

Woman – Doja Cat

Bad Habit – Steve Lacy

The heart part 5 – Kendrick Lamar

About damn time – Lizzo

As it was – Harry Styles

Best new artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Maneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best pop solo performance

Easy on me – Adele

Moscow mule – Bad Bunny

Woman – Doja Cat

Bad habit – Steve Lacy

About damn time – Lizzo

As it was – Harry Styles

Best pop duo/group performance

Don’t shut me down – Abba

Bam bam – Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran

My universe – Coldplay e BTS

I like you (A happier song) – Post Malone e Doja Cat

Unholy – Sam Smith e Kim Petras

Best traditional pop vocal album

Higher – Michael Bublé

When Christmas comes around – Kelly Clarkson

I dream of Christmas (Extended) – Norah Jones

Evergreen – Pentatonix

Thank you – Diana Ross

Best pop vocal album

Voyage – Abba

30 – Adele

Music of the spheres – Coldplay

Special – Lizzo

Harry’s House – Harry Styles

Best dance/electronic recording

Break my soul – Beyoncé

Rosewood – Bonobo

Don’t forget my love – Diplo e Miguel

I’m good (Blue) – David Guetta – Bebe Rexha

Intimidated – Kaytranada feat. H.E.R.

On my knees – Rüfüs du Sol

Best dance/electronic music album

Renaissance – Beyoncé

Fragments – Bonobo

Diplo – Diplo

The last goodbye – Odesa

Surrender – Rüfüs du Sol

Best rock performance

So happy it hurts – Bryan Adams

Old man – Beck

Wild child – The black keys

Broken horses – Brandi Carlile

Crawl! – Idles

Patient Number 9 – Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck

Holiday – Turnstile

Best rock album

Dropout Boogie – The black keys

The boy Named If – Elvis Costello & the Imposters

Crawler – Idles

Mainstream Sellout – Machine Gun Kelly

Patient Number 9 – Ozzy Osbourne

Lucifer on the Sofa – Spoon

Tutto è pronto per il 5 febbraio 2023: i Grammy Awards 2023 stanno per tornare.