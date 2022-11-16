Argomenti trattati
Gli Oscar della musica sono pronti alla loro 65esima edizione; i Grammy Awards 2023 arriveranno il prossimo 5 febbraio 2023 a Los Angeles, presso la Crypto.com Arena.
Quali sono le nomination dei Grammy 2023? Chi sono gli artisti candidati alla vittoria? Spicca per la prima volta anche il nome dei Maneskin: scopriamo meglio tutti i dettagli.
Grammy Awards 2023: tutte le nomination
Le nomination ai Grammy 2023 sono state ufficialmente annunciate; l’emozione è altissima e la soddisfazione di raggiungere un traguardo di tale calibro deve essere altrettanto importante.
Tra i nomi che hanno raccolto il maggiore numero di nomination spicca quello di una vera regina della musica: Beyoncé. La cantante, infatti, ha ricevuto una vera e propria pioggia di candidature (sono nove in tutto) grazie al suo nuovo album Renaissance e le aspettative di vittoria sono decisamente alte.
Accanto alla queen, però, compare Kendrick Lamar (otto nomination) con Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers, seguito da Adele (sette nomination) con 30. Quest’ultima si trova a pari merito con Brandi Carlile, che ha ricevuto proprio lo stesso numero di nomination e come racconta la storia del contest, non è la prima volta che le due si scontrano in una delle gare più importanti della musica.
Tra i candidati e le candidate alla vittoria anche l’iconico Harry Styles (sei nomination), Mary J.Blige, Future, Dj Khaled, Lizzo e anche The Dream.
Per la prima volta nella storia dei Grammy Awards compare una band tutta italiana.
Ebbene sì, i Maneskin sono candidati alla vittoria del premio Best New Artist: una soddisfazione enorme per la rock band romana, ormai sulla cresta dell’onda da qualche anno.
Insomma, pare che la 65esima edizione dei Grammy Awards regalerà sorprese e tante emozioni, tra musica, talenti e voglia di condividere la stessa passione.
Tutte le nomination per i Grammy Awards 2023
Album of the year
- Voyage – Abba
- 30 – Adele
- Un verano sin ti – Bad Bunny
- Renaissance – Beyoncé
- Good morning gorgeous (Deluxe) – Mary J. Blige
- In these silent days – Brandi Carlile
- Music of the spheres – Coldplay
- Mr. Morale & the big steppers – Kendrick Lamar
- Special – Lizzo
- Harry’s House – Harry Styles
Song of the year
- Easy on me – Adele
- Break my soul – Beyoncé
- God did – DJ Khaled feat. Rock Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend e Fridayy
- Abcdefu – Gayle
- Bad habit – Steve Lacy
- The heart Part 5 – Kendrick Lamar
- About damn time – Lizzo
- Just like that – Bonnie Raitt
- As it was – Harry Styles
- All too well (to minute version) – Taylor Swift
Record of the year
- Don’ shut me down – Abba
- Easy on me – Adele
- Break my soul – Beyoncé
- Good morning gorgeous – Mary J. Blige
- You and me on the rock – Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius
- Woman – Doja Cat
- Bad Habit – Steve Lacy
- The heart part 5 – Kendrick Lamar
- About damn time – Lizzo
- As it was – Harry Styles
Best new artist
- Anitta
- Omar Apollo
- Domi & JD Beck
- Muni Long
- Samara Joy
- Latto
- Maneskin
- Tobe Nwigwe
- Molly Tuttle
- Wet Leg
Best pop solo performance
- Easy on me – Adele
- Moscow mule – Bad Bunny
- Woman – Doja Cat
- Bad habit – Steve Lacy
- About damn time – Lizzo
- As it was – Harry Styles
Best pop duo/group performance
- Don’t shut me down – Abba
- Bam bam – Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran
- My universe – Coldplay e BTS
- I like you (A happier song) – Post Malone e Doja Cat
- Unholy – Sam Smith e Kim Petras
Best traditional pop vocal album
- Higher – Michael Bublé
- When Christmas comes around – Kelly Clarkson
- I dream of Christmas (Extended) – Norah Jones
- Evergreen – Pentatonix
- Thank you – Diana Ross
Best pop vocal album
- Voyage – Abba
- 30 – Adele
- Music of the spheres – Coldplay
- Special – Lizzo
- Harry’s House – Harry Styles
Best dance/electronic recording
- Break my soul – Beyoncé
- Rosewood – Bonobo
- Don’t forget my love – Diplo e Miguel
- I’m good (Blue) – David Guetta – Bebe Rexha
- Intimidated – Kaytranada feat. H.E.R.
- On my knees – Rüfüs du Sol
Best dance/electronic music album
- Renaissance – Beyoncé
- Fragments – Bonobo
- Diplo – Diplo
- The last goodbye – Odesa
- Surrender – Rüfüs du Sol
Best rock performance
- So happy it hurts – Bryan Adams
- Old man – Beck
- Wild child – The black keys
- Broken horses – Brandi Carlile
- Crawl! – Idles
- Patient Number 9 – Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck
- Holiday – Turnstile
Best rock album
- Dropout Boogie – The black keys
- The boy Named If – Elvis Costello & the Imposters
- Crawler – Idles
- Mainstream Sellout – Machine Gun Kelly
- Patient Number 9 – Ozzy Osbourne
- Lucifer on the Sofa – Spoon
Tutto è pronto per il 5 febbraio 2023: i Grammy Awards 2023 stanno per tornare.