Ela, la canzone di Andromache, rappresenterà Cipro alle semifinali dell’Eurovision Song Contest 2022. Scopriamo il testo in parte in inglese e parte in greco e il significato di Ela. La canzone vede la partecipazione di nomi importanti per i fan dell’Eurovision: ad esempio Alex Papaconstantinou ha collaborato anche a Fuego e Replay, altre precedenti entries per Cipro e ad Arash, per l’Azerbaijan nel 2009.

Testo

Melodies ringing through my head when you lay eyes on me

The rush is from my perfect view, so heavenly

Come and charge me up like electricity

My remedy

All in my, in my head

All in my, lucid dreams

Take my pain away

Έλα έλα, έλα έλα

Στην αγκαλιά μου, ζήσε άλλη μια μέρα

Στην αγκαλιά μου, πάμε μαζί πιο πέρα

Στα όνειρά μου, βαλέ φτερά και πέτα

You can be my only one

Na-na-na-na-ni-aman

Oh-ooh, oh-ooh-ooh

Έλα, έλα, έλα

Oh-ooh, oh-ooh-ooh

Έλα, έλα, έλα

Chemistry

Moving to the beat in perfect harmony

I’ll show you what’s it’s like beyond your fantasy

My remedy

All in my, in my head

All in my, lucid dreams

Take my pain away

Έλα έλα, έλα έλα

Στην αγκαλιά μου, ζήσε άλλη μια μέρα

Στην αγκαλιά μου, πάμε μαζί πιο πέρα

Στα όνειρά μου, βαλέ φτερά και πέτα

You could be my only one

Na-na-na-na-ni-aman

Oh-ooh, oh-ooh-ooh

Έλα, έλα, έλα

Oh-ooh, oh-ooh-ooh

Έλα, έλα, έλα

Αμάν, aμάν

Take my pain away

Έλα έλα, έλα έλα

Στην αγκαλιά μου, ζήσε άλλη μια μέρα

Στην αγκαλιά μου, πάμε μαζί πιο πέρα

Στα όνειρά μου, βαλέ φτερά και πέτα

You can be my only one

Na-na-na-na-ni-aman

Έλα, έλα, έλα

Έλα, έλα, έλα

Ela: significato

Il testo di Ela, come abbiamo detto, ha degli elementi in greco, cosa che non succedeva dal 2013 e soprattutto il ritornello si lega al significato: vuole ricordare una canzone curativa o rituale. La canzone ha anche alcuni elementi musicali che ricordano degli strumenti tipici della Grecia.

La canzone, infatti, vuole parlare del potere curativo dell’amore. L’amore è visto come un sentimento positivo, definendo ad esempio il proprio amato come my remedy, come qualcuno che porta via il dolore.

Allo stesso tempo la cantante stessa, nel ritornello in greco, esprime la propria capacità di curare il proprio amato tenendolo tra le braccia. Il ritornello, in greco, esprime un sentimento di gioia e descrive l’amore come qualcosa che fa volare e rende più forti.