I Am What I Am è la canzone di Emma Muscat, scelta per rappresentare Malta all’Eurovision Song Contest 2022. La giovane cantante, molto conosciuta in Italia per aver partecipato ad Amici, dovrà superare prima le semifinali per accedere alle finali.

I Am What I Am ha un testo in inglese e un significato semplice, ma che tutti possono comprendere.

Testo

Every time I fall down (oh-ooh)

As soon as I hit the ground (oh-ooh)

Remind me who I am, yeah

And I’ll get back up again

Gettin’ up, gettin’ up, yeah-eah

This is my masterplan

I’m gonna take a stand

Take it or leave it

I am what I am

I believe that I can

I’m gonna take command

Take it or leave it

I am what I am

I am what I am

I am what I am

Bending backwards trying to fit in

I’ll make them understand, yeah

Take it or leave it

I am what I am

Devils inside my head (yeah)

Late at night in my bed (yeah)

It’s time I shut you up, yeah

‘Cause I think I’ve had enough

I’ve had enough, had enough, yeah-eah

This is my masterplan

I’m gonna take a stand

Take it or leave it

I am what I am

I believe that I can

I’m gonna take command

Take it or leave it

I am what I am

I am what I am

I am what I am

Bending backwards trying to fit in

I’ll make them understand, yeah

Take it or leave it

I am what I am (oh yeah)

Oh yeah

Oh-ooh

I am what I am

I am what I am

This is my masterplan

I’m gonna take a stand

Take it or leave it

I am what I am

I believe that I can

I’m gonna take command

Take it or leave it

I am what I am

I am what I am

I am what I am

Bending backwards trying to fit in

I’ll make them understand, yeah

Take it or leave it

I am what I am

I Am What I Am: significato

Come abbiamo già detto, la cantante ha scelto di scrivere il testo di I Am What I Am in inglese, forse per far arrivare a più persone il significato della canzone.

Come molte delle canzoni di quest’anno all’Eurovision, I Am What I Am vuole essere una canzone sulla resilienza e l’essere fedeli a chi siamo, senza nascondersi. La canzone offre dei momenti di dubbio, ad esempio nella seconda parte, dove la cantante parla di un demone nella sua testa, ma viene subito detto che la protagonista della canzone ne ha abbastanza e non vuole più sottostare alle parole negative che ogni tanto pensa.

Il brano vuole incoraggiare tutti a non conformarsi alle norme e a vivere in libertà, anche nei momenti difficili.