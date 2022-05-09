Argomenti trattati
La Norvegia ha deciso di presentare alle semifinali e alle finali dell’Eurovision Song Contest 2022 il brano Give That Wolf a Banana del duo Subwoolfer. Scopriamo testo e significato di Give That Wolf a Banana.
Testo
Oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Not sure I told you, but I really like your teeth
That hairy coat of yours with nothing underneath
Not sure you have a name, so I will call you Keith
Oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
See where you’re going, but I don’t know where you’ve been
Is that saliva or blood drippin’ off your chin?
If you don’t like the name Keith I’ma call you Jim
Oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
And before that wolf eats my grandma
Give that wolf a banana
Give that wolf
And before that wolf eats my grandma
Give that wolf a banana
Give that wolf
Give that wolf (banana)
Yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum
Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum
Yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum
Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum
Banana
I like the scent of every meal on your breath
That hunger in you, I’m in danger now, I guess
Let’s go to grandma’s, you say grandma tastes the best
Oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
And before that wolf eats my grandma
Give that wolf a banana
Give that wolf
(I want your grandma, yum, yum)
And before that wolf eats my grandma
Give that wolf a banana
Give that wolf
Give that wolf
Someone give that wolf a banana
Yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum
Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum
Someone give that wolf a banana
Yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum
Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum
Someone give that wolf a banana
Ba-na-na
Ba-na-na-na-na
Ba-na-na
Ba-na-na-na-na
And before that wolf eats my grandma
Give that wolf a banana
Give that wolf
(I want your grandma, yum, yum)
Someone give that wolf a banana
And before that wolf eats my grandma
Give that wolf a banana
Give that wolf
Give that wo-o-olf
Yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum
Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum
Someone give that wolf a banana
Yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum
Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum
Someone give that wolf a banana
Not sure I told you, but I really like your teeth
That hairy coat of yours with nothing underneath
Not sure you have a name, so I will call you Keith
Give That Wolf a Banana: significato
Il testo di Give That Wolf a Banana è in inglese, mentre il significato è molto ironico. I due partono dall‘idea che abbiamo comunemente dei lupi, idea che viene dalla religione, mitologia, fiabe e così via. Il lupo è visto come negativo, metafora di distruzione e violenza.
Il duo prende questa idea e la riutilizza per descrivere la pandemia: il lupo è il virus, che tenta di mangiare bambini, come Cappuccetto rosso, nella canzone Red, e anziani, come la nonna della ragazzina.
Ovviamente la seconda è la più vulnerabile e nella canzone si dice che è più buona, come direbbe il lupo. Little Red, la narratrice, ha però una soluzione: prima che mangi la nonna, bisogna dare al lupo una banana, da cui il titolo. La banana nella canzone rappresenta il vaccino, che riduce le chance di morte.
In alternativa si può vedere nel lupo la rappresentazione delle persone che rifiutano di farsi vaccinare e portano il virus con loro ovunque vanno, che sia al lavoro, a scuola, o nel bosco, come dei lupi. Infatti nella canzone Red chiede al lupo dove sia stato, dove abbia dormito e così via, visto che vede saliva e sangue sulla sua bocca. Inoltre il riferimento ad un nome generico come Keith o Jim simboleggia l’idea che un problema può essere portato avanti anche dalla persona più comune.