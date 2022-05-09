La Norvegia ha deciso di presentare alle semifinali e alle finali dell’Eurovision Song Contest 2022 il brano Give That Wolf a Banana del duo Subwoolfer. Scopriamo testo e significato di Give That Wolf a Banana.

Testo

Oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Not sure I told you, but I really like your teeth

That hairy coat of yours with nothing underneath

Not sure you have a name, so I will call you Keith

Oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

See where you’re going, but I don’t know where you’ve been

Is that saliva or blood drippin’ off your chin?

If you don’t like the name Keith I’ma call you Jim

Oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

And before that wolf eats my grandma

Give that wolf a banana

Give that wolf

And before that wolf eats my grandma

Give that wolf a banana

Give that wolf

Give that wolf (banana)

Yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum

Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum

Yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum

Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum

Banana

I like the scent of every meal on your breath

That hunger in you, I’m in danger now, I guess

Let’s go to grandma’s, you say grandma tastes the best

Oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

And before that wolf eats my grandma

Give that wolf a banana

Give that wolf

(I want your grandma, yum, yum)

And before that wolf eats my grandma

Give that wolf a banana

Give that wolf

Give that wolf

Someone give that wolf a banana

Yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum

Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum

Someone give that wolf a banana

Yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum

Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum

Someone give that wolf a banana

Ba-na-na

Ba-na-na-na-na

Ba-na-na

Ba-na-na-na-na

And before that wolf eats my grandma

Give that wolf a banana

Give that wolf

(I want your grandma, yum, yum)

Someone give that wolf a banana

And before that wolf eats my grandma

Give that wolf a banana

Give that wolf

Give that wo-o-olf

Yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum

Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum

Someone give that wolf a banana

Yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum

Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum

Someone give that wolf a banana

Not sure I told you, but I really like your teeth

That hairy coat of yours with nothing underneath

Not sure you have a name, so I will call you Keith

Give That Wolf a Banana: significato

Il testo di Give That Wolf a Banana è in inglese, mentre il significato è molto ironico. I due partono dall‘idea che abbiamo comunemente dei lupi, idea che viene dalla religione, mitologia, fiabe e così via. Il lupo è visto come negativo, metafora di distruzione e violenza.

Il duo prende questa idea e la riutilizza per descrivere la pandemia: il lupo è il virus, che tenta di mangiare bambini, come Cappuccetto rosso, nella canzone Red, e anziani, come la nonna della ragazzina.

Ovviamente la seconda è la più vulnerabile e nella canzone si dice che è più buona, come direbbe il lupo. Little Red, la narratrice, ha però una soluzione: prima che mangi la nonna, bisogna dare al lupo una banana, da cui il titolo. La banana nella canzone rappresenta il vaccino, che riduce le chance di morte.

In alternativa si può vedere nel lupo la rappresentazione delle persone che rifiutano di farsi vaccinare e portano il virus con loro ovunque vanno, che sia al lavoro, a scuola, o nel bosco, come dei lupi. Infatti nella canzone Red chiede al lupo dove sia stato, dove abbia dormito e così via, visto che vede saliva e sangue sulla sua bocca. Inoltre il riferimento ad un nome generico come Keith o Jim simboleggia l’idea che un problema può essere portato avanti anche dalla persona più comune.