È la quarta volta che i due artisti collaborano insieme e questa volta lo hanno fatto per realizzare un remix speciale. Ariana Grande e The Weeknd si sono uniti per remixare Die For You, noto brano di successo contenuto nell'album Starboy.

I fan di Ariana Grande e The Weeknd probabilmente sono al settimo cielo: la coppia di artisti è tornata alla riscossa ed è attualmente alla quarta collaborazione. Questa volta è il brano Die For You il protagonista, lanciato nel 2023 a un suo nuovo remix tutto da scoprire.

Interno all’album Starboy, Die For You (Remix) è già tendenza su tutti i social.

Die For You (Remix): il testo della canzone

I’m findin’ ways to articulate the feeling I’m goin’ through

I just can’t say I don’t love you

‘Cause I love you, yeah

It’s hard for me to communicate the thoughts that I hold

But tonight I’m gon’ let you know

Let me tell the truth

Baby, let me tell the truth, yeah

You know what I’m thinkin’

See it in your eyes

You hate that you want me

Hate it when you cry

You’re scared to be lonely

‘Specially in the night

I’m scared that I’ll miss you

Happens every time

I don’t want this feelin’

I can’t afford love

I try to find reason to pull us apart

It ain’t workin’ ‘cause you’re perfect

And I know that you’re worth it

I can’t walk away, oh!

Even though we’re going through it

And it makes you feel alone

Just know that I would die for you

Baby I would die for you, yeah

The distance and the time between us

It’ll never change my mind, ‘cause baby

I would die for you

Baby I would die for you, yeah

I’m finding ways to manipulate the feelin’ you’re goin’ through

But baby girl, I’m not blamin’ you

Just don’t blame me too, yeah

‘Cause I can’t take this pain forever

And you won’t find no one that’s better

‘Cause I’m right for you, babe

I think I’m right for you, babe



You know what I’m thinkin’

See it in your eyes

You hate that you want me

Hate it when you cry

It ain’t workin’ ‘cause you’re perfect

And I know that you’re worth it

I can’t walk away, oh!

Even though we’re going through it

And it makes you feel alone

Just know that I would die for you

Baby I would die for you, yeah

The distance and the time between us

It’ll never change my mind, ‘cause baby

I would die for you

Baby I would die for you, yeah



I would die for you

I would lie for you

Keep it real with you

I would kill for you, my baby

I’m just sayin’, yeah

I would die for you

I would lie for you

Keep it real with you

I would kill for you, my baby

Na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na

Even though we’re going through it

And it makes you feel alone

Just know that I would die for you

Baby I would die for you, yeah

The distance and the time between us

It’ll never change my mind, ‘cause baby

I would die for you

Baby I would die for you, yeah babe

(Die for you)

Die For You (Remix): la traduzione

Sto trovando alcuni modi di articolare la sensazione che sto attraversando

Non riesco proprio a dire che non ti amo

Perché ti amo, sì

È difficile per me comunicare i pensieri che tengo

Ma stasera te li farò sapere

Lascia che ti dica la verità

Bambina, lascia che ti dica la verità, sì

Sai cosa sto pensando

Lo vedo nei tuoi occhi

Tu odi che mi vuoi

Odio quando piangi

Hai paura di essere sola

Specialmente nella notte

Ho paura che mi mancherai

Succede ogni volta

Non voglio questa sensazione

Non posso permettermi l’amore

Cerco di trovare ragioni per allontanarci

Non funziona perché sei perfetta

E so che ne vali la pena

Non posso andare via, oh!

Anche se ci siamo dentro

E ti fa sentire sola

Basta che sai che morirei per te

Bambina morirei per te, sì

La distanza e il tempo tra di noi

Non mi faranno mai cambiare idea, perché piccola.

Morirei per te

Bambina morirei per te

Sto trovando modi per manipolare i sentimenti che stai provando

Ma bambina, non ti sto dando la colpa

Basta che non mi biasimi troppo, sì

Perché non posso sopportare questo dolore per sempre

E non troverete nessuno migliore

Perche’ sono giusto per te, piccola

Credo di essere giusto per te, piccola

Sai cosa sto pensando

Lo vedo nei tuoi occhi

Tu odi che mi vuoi

Odio quando piangi

Non funziona perché sei perfetta

E so che ne vali la pena

Non posso andare via, oh!

Anche se ci siamo dentro

E ti fa sentire sola

Basta che sai che morirei per te

Bambina morirei per te, sì

La distanza e il tempo tra di noi

Non mi faranno mai cambiare idea, perché piccola. Morirei per te

Bambina morirei per te

Morirei per te

Morirei per te

Lo mantengo vero con te

Ucciderei per te, mia bambina

Sto solo dicendo, yeah

Morirei per te

Morirei per te

Lo mantengo vero con te

Ucciderei per te, mia bambina

Na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na

Anche se ci siamo dentro

E ti fa sentire sola

Basta che sai che morirei per te

Bambina morirei per te, sì

La distanza e il tempo tra di noi

Non mi faranno mai cambiare idea, perché piccola. Morirei per te

Bambina morirei per te.