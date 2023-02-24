I fan di Ariana Grande e The Weeknd probabilmente sono al settimo cielo: la coppia di artisti è tornata alla riscossa ed è attualmente alla quarta collaborazione. Questa volta è il brano Die For You il protagonista, lanciato nel 2023 a un suo nuovo remix tutto da scoprire.
Interno all’album Starboy, Die For You (Remix) è già tendenza su tutti i social.
Die For You (Remix): il testo della canzone
I’m findin’ ways to articulate the feeling I’m goin’ through
I just can’t say I don’t love you
‘Cause I love you, yeah
It’s hard for me to communicate the thoughts that I hold
But tonight I’m gon’ let you know
Let me tell the truth
Baby, let me tell the truth, yeah
You know what I’m thinkin’
See it in your eyes
You hate that you want me
Hate it when you cry
You’re scared to be lonely
‘Specially in the night
I’m scared that I’ll miss you
Happens every time
I don’t want this feelin’
I can’t afford love
I try to find reason to pull us apart
It ain’t workin’ ‘cause you’re perfect
And I know that you’re worth it
I can’t walk away, oh!
Even though we’re going through it
And it makes you feel alone
Just know that I would die for you
Baby I would die for you, yeah
The distance and the time between us
It’ll never change my mind, ‘cause baby
I would die for you
Baby I would die for you, yeah
I’m finding ways to manipulate the feelin’ you’re goin’ through
But baby girl, I’m not blamin’ you
Just don’t blame me too, yeah
‘Cause I can’t take this pain forever
And you won’t find no one that’s better
‘Cause I’m right for you, babe
I think I’m right for you, babe
You know what I’m thinkin’
See it in your eyes
You hate that you want me
Hate it when you cry
It ain’t workin’ ‘cause you’re perfect
And I know that you’re worth it
I can’t walk away, oh!
Even though we’re going through it
And it makes you feel alone
Just know that I would die for you
Baby I would die for you, yeah
The distance and the time between us
It’ll never change my mind, ‘cause baby
I would die for you
Baby I would die for you, yeah
I would die for you
I would lie for you
Keep it real with you
I would kill for you, my baby
I’m just sayin’, yeah
I would die for you
I would lie for you
Keep it real with you
I would kill for you, my baby
Na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na
Even though we’re going through it
And it makes you feel alone
Just know that I would die for you
Baby I would die for you, yeah
The distance and the time between us
It’ll never change my mind, ‘cause baby
I would die for you
Baby I would die for you, yeah babe
(Die for you)
Die For You (Remix): la traduzione
Sto trovando alcuni modi di articolare la sensazione che sto attraversando
Non riesco proprio a dire che non ti amo
Perché ti amo, sì
È difficile per me comunicare i pensieri che tengo
Ma stasera te li farò sapere
Lascia che ti dica la verità
Bambina, lascia che ti dica la verità, sì
Sai cosa sto pensando
Lo vedo nei tuoi occhi
Tu odi che mi vuoi
Odio quando piangi
Hai paura di essere sola
Specialmente nella notte
Ho paura che mi mancherai
Succede ogni volta
Non voglio questa sensazione
Non posso permettermi l’amore
Cerco di trovare ragioni per allontanarci
Non funziona perché sei perfetta
E so che ne vali la pena
Non posso andare via, oh!
Anche se ci siamo dentro
E ti fa sentire sola
Basta che sai che morirei per te
Bambina morirei per te, sì
La distanza e il tempo tra di noi
Non mi faranno mai cambiare idea, perché piccola.
Morirei per te
Bambina morirei per te
Sto trovando modi per manipolare i sentimenti che stai provando
Ma bambina, non ti sto dando la colpa
Basta che non mi biasimi troppo, sì
Perché non posso sopportare questo dolore per sempre
E non troverete nessuno migliore
Perche’ sono giusto per te, piccola
Credo di essere giusto per te, piccola
Sai cosa sto pensando
Lo vedo nei tuoi occhi
Tu odi che mi vuoi
Odio quando piangi
Non funziona perché sei perfetta
E so che ne vali la pena
Non posso andare via, oh!
Anche se ci siamo dentro
E ti fa sentire sola
Basta che sai che morirei per te
Bambina morirei per te, sì
La distanza e il tempo tra di noi
Non mi faranno mai cambiare idea, perché piccola. Morirei per te
Bambina morirei per te
Morirei per te
Morirei per te
Lo mantengo vero con te
Ucciderei per te, mia bambina
Sto solo dicendo, yeah
Morirei per te
Morirei per te
Lo mantengo vero con te
Ucciderei per te, mia bambina
Na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na
Anche se ci siamo dentro
E ti fa sentire sola
Basta che sai che morirei per te
Bambina morirei per te, sì
La distanza e il tempo tra di noi
Non mi faranno mai cambiare idea, perché piccola. Morirei per te
Bambina morirei per te.