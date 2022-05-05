the show testo significato
The Show: testo e significato della canzone che rappresenterà la Danimarca all’Eurovision 2022

The Show, il brano della band REDDI, è la canzone scelta per rappresentare la Danimarca all'Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

Argomenti trattati

The Show, il brano della band REDDI, è la canzone che è stata selezionata per rappresentare la Danimarca all’Eurovision. Vedremo la band in azione nelle semifinali dell’Eurovision Song Contest 2022, per scoprire se riusciranno ad accedere alla grande finale. Scopriamo il testo e il significato di The Show.

the show reddi

Testo

All the things you said
When I was just a kid
Telling me that I, I needed to fit in
But year after year, I never understood
How you could’ve dropped me
When I needed you the most? (the most)
If this is what I want
That’s how it’s gonna be
I am not afraid of what’s in front of me
You can try me
You can’t stop me
And I will never let it go
I will keep up with the show
I’m not sorry
This is all me
And I will never let it go
I will keep up with the show
So you, you, you
You can try me
All the things that I
I wanted to forget
The worst thing you said
Kept playing in my head
You never followed and now you’re blocked
And now and forever
I’ll show you what I’ve become
If this is what I want
That’s how it’s gonna be
I am not afraid of what’s in front of me
You can try me
You can’t stop me
And I will never let it go
I will keep up with the show
I’m not sorry
This is all me
And I will never let it go
I will keep up with the show
You can try me
You can’t stop me
And I will never let it go
I will keep up with the show
I’m not sorry
This is all me
And I will never let it go
I will keep up with the show
And I will never let it go
I will keep up with the show
So you, you, you
One, two, three four
You, you, you
You can try me

the show danimarca eurovision 2022

The Show: significato

Il testo di The Show, in inglese, ha un significato che colpirà molti telespettatori. Nella canzone, la band vuole richiamare gli ascoltatori a rimanere reali, senza cambiare per gli altri e anzi provare a coloro che dubitano che si può vivere essendo fedeli a sé stessi. Può essere difficile, ma se si porta avanti lo show, ne vale la pena sul lungo periodo.

La canzone è anche un messaggio per gli hater della band, che ora sono “bloccati” sui social e possono solo guardare cosa la band è riuscita a diventare.

L’intera canzone riflette il percorso della band, tutta al femminile, da un momento di incertezza fino all’attuale certezza che questa è la strada giusta per la loro musica e per la loro vita.

