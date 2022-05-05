The Show, il brano della band REDDI, è la canzone che è stata selezionata per rappresentare la Danimarca all’Eurovision. Vedremo la band in azione nelle semifinali dell’Eurovision Song Contest 2022, per scoprire se riusciranno ad accedere alla grande finale. Scopriamo il testo e il significato di The Show.

Testo

All the things you said

When I was just a kid

Telling me that I, I needed to fit in

But year after year, I never understood

How you could’ve dropped me

When I needed you the most? (the most)

If this is what I want

That’s how it’s gonna be

I am not afraid of what’s in front of me

You can try me

You can’t stop me

And I will never let it go

I will keep up with the show

I’m not sorry

This is all me

And I will never let it go

I will keep up with the show

So you, you, you

You can try me

All the things that I

I wanted to forget

The worst thing you said

Kept playing in my head

You never followed and now you’re blocked

And now and forever

I’ll show you what I’ve become

If this is what I want

That’s how it’s gonna be

I am not afraid of what’s in front of me

You can try me

You can’t stop me

And I will never let it go

I will keep up with the show

I’m not sorry

This is all me

And I will never let it go

I will keep up with the show

You can try me

You can’t stop me

And I will never let it go

I will keep up with the show

I’m not sorry

This is all me

And I will never let it go

I will keep up with the show

And I will never let it go

I will keep up with the show

So you, you, you

One, two, three four

You, you, you

You can try me

The Show: significato

Il testo di The Show, in inglese, ha un significato che colpirà molti telespettatori. Nella canzone, la band vuole richiamare gli ascoltatori a rimanere reali, senza cambiare per gli altri e anzi provare a coloro che dubitano che si può vivere essendo fedeli a sé stessi. Può essere difficile, ma se si porta avanti lo show, ne vale la pena sul lungo periodo.

La canzone è anche un messaggio per gli hater della band, che ora sono “bloccati” sui social e possono solo guardare cosa la band è riuscita a diventare.

L’intera canzone riflette il percorso della band, tutta al femminile, da un momento di incertezza fino all’attuale certezza che questa è la strada giusta per la loro musica e per la loro vita.