Jezebel dei The Rasmus rappresenta la Finlandia alle semifinali e finali dell’Eurovision Song Contest 2022. Il gruppo è una band rock che è riuscita ad essere riconosciuta a livello internazionale. Scopriamo il testo e significato di Jezebel.
Testo
Midnight, it’s time to put your face on
Game set, a killer shark in heels
I’m just the first shot on your hit list
High kicks, a predator on wheels
Woke up with bruises on my body
Hands tied, like Jesus on the cross
Your name’s in lipstick on the mirror
Jezebel
I don’t know how you got in my blood
Was it the dangerous things you do?
You always wanted to be a star
Jezebel
If you’re the hunter then I’m the prey
You lick your lips as you walk away
Your final kiss is to leave a scar
On a heart
Jezebel
At night you turn into a tiger
A girl who looks like she’s a boy
The world’s most ultimate survivor
Jezebel (Jezebel)
I don’t know how you got in my blood (Jezebel)
Was it the dangerous things you do? (Jezebel)
You always wanted to be a star
Jezebel (Jezebel)
If you’re the hunter then I’m the prey (Jezebel)
You lick your lips as you walk away (Jezebel)
Your final kiss is to leave a scar
On a heart
Sunrise, you crawl under the covers
Sleep tight until the dying sun
Tonight you’ll catch another lover
Jezebel
Jezebel (Jezebel)
I don’t know how you got in my blood (Jezebel)
Was it the dangerous things you do? (Jezebel)
You always wanted to be a star
Jezebel (Jezebel)
If you’re the hunter then I’m the prey (Jezebel)
You lick your lips as you walk away (Jezebel)
Your final kiss is to leave a scar
On a heart
Jezebel (Jezebel)
Jezebel (Jezebel)
Jezebel
Jezebel: il significato
Il testo di Jezebel è in inglese, per avere un significato che arrivi a più persone possibili. Il titolo fa riferimento a Gezabele, una regina di Israele presente nella Bibbia, spesso associata con falsi profeti e donne eccessivamente libere per gli standard biblici. La band usa il nome per riferirsi ad una figura femminile che è al centro del brano.
La donna viene descritta come promiscua, immorale e subdola, ma non inteso in senso negativo, anzi: la donna è simbolo di ribellione, indipendenza e sfida a ciò che è considerato normalità.
La band ha commentato che la donna prende ciò che vuole, senza chiedere. Uno spirito libero che rende omaggio a tutte le donne forte di oggi che sono determinate ad essere allo stesso livello degli uomini e sono fiere della propria sensualità.