Jezebel dei The Rasmus rappresenta la Finlandia alle semifinali e finali dell’Eurovision Song Contest 2022. Il gruppo è una band rock che è riuscita ad essere riconosciuta a livello internazionale. Scopriamo il testo e significato di Jezebel.

Testo

Midnight, it’s time to put your face on

Game set, a killer shark in heels

I’m just the first shot on your hit list

High kicks, a predator on wheels

Woke up with bruises on my body

Hands tied, like Jesus on the cross

Your name’s in lipstick on the mirror

Jezebel

I don’t know how you got in my blood

Was it the dangerous things you do?

You always wanted to be a star

Jezebel

If you’re the hunter then I’m the prey

You lick your lips as you walk away

Your final kiss is to leave a scar

On a heart

Jezebel

At night you turn into a tiger

A girl who looks like she’s a boy

The world’s most ultimate survivor

Jezebel (Jezebel)

I don’t know how you got in my blood (Jezebel)

Was it the dangerous things you do? (Jezebel)

You always wanted to be a star

Jezebel (Jezebel)

If you’re the hunter then I’m the prey (Jezebel)

You lick your lips as you walk away (Jezebel)

Your final kiss is to leave a scar

On a heart

Sunrise, you crawl under the covers

Sleep tight until the dying sun

Tonight you’ll catch another lover

Jezebel

Jezebel (Jezebel)

I don’t know how you got in my blood (Jezebel)

Was it the dangerous things you do? (Jezebel)

You always wanted to be a star

Jezebel (Jezebel)

If you’re the hunter then I’m the prey (Jezebel)

You lick your lips as you walk away (Jezebel)

Your final kiss is to leave a scar

On a heart

Jezebel (Jezebel)

Jezebel (Jezebel)

Jezebel

Jezebel: il significato

Il testo di Jezebel è in inglese, per avere un significato che arrivi a più persone possibili. Il titolo fa riferimento a Gezabele, una regina di Israele presente nella Bibbia, spesso associata con falsi profeti e donne eccessivamente libere per gli standard biblici. La band usa il nome per riferirsi ad una figura femminile che è al centro del brano.

La donna viene descritta come promiscua, immorale e subdola, ma non inteso in senso negativo, anzi: la donna è simbolo di ribellione, indipendenza e sfida a ciò che è considerato normalità.

La band ha commentato che la donna prende ciò che vuole, senza chiedere. Uno spirito libero che rende omaggio a tutte le donne forte di oggi che sono determinate ad essere allo stesso livello degli uomini e sono fiere della propria sensualità.