jezebel testo significato
Condividi su Facebook

Jezebel: testo e significato della canzone della Finlandia all’Eurovision Song Contest 2022

Jezebel dei The Rasmus, la band di rock alternativo, rappresenta la Finlandia alle semifinali dell'Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

Jezebel dei The Rasmus rappresenta la Finlandia alle semifinali e finali dell’Eurovision Song Contest 2022. Il gruppo è una band rock che è riuscita ad essere riconosciuta a livello internazionale. Scopriamo il testo e significato di Jezebel.

jezebel the rasmus

Testo

Midnight, it’s time to put your face on
Game set, a killer shark in heels
I’m just the first shot on your hit list
High kicks, a predator on wheels
Woke up with bruises on my body
Hands tied, like Jesus on the cross
Your name’s in lipstick on the mirror

Jezebel
I don’t know how you got in my blood
Was it the dangerous things you do?
You always wanted to be a star
Jezebel
If you’re the hunter then I’m the prey
You lick your lips as you walk away
Your final kiss is to leave a scar
On a heart
Jezebel

At night you turn into a tiger
A girl who looks like she’s a boy
The world’s most ultimate survivor

Jezebel (Jezebel)
I don’t know how you got in my blood (Jezebel)
Was it the dangerous things you do? (Jezebel)
You always wanted to be a star
Jezebel (Jezebel)
If you’re the hunter then I’m the prey (Jezebel)
You lick your lips as you walk away (Jezebel)
Your final kiss is to leave a scar
On a heart

Sunrise, you crawl under the covers
Sleep tight until the dying sun
Tonight you’ll catch another lover
Jezebel

Jezebel (Jezebel)
I don’t know how you got in my blood (Jezebel)
Was it the dangerous things you do? (Jezebel)
You always wanted to be a star
Jezebel (Jezebel)
If you’re the hunter then I’m the prey (Jezebel)
You lick your lips as you walk away (Jezebel)
Your final kiss is to leave a scar
On a heart

Jezebel (Jezebel)
Jezebel (Jezebel)
Jezebel

finlandia the rasmus

Jezebel: il significato

Il testo di Jezebel è in inglese, per avere un significato che arrivi a più persone possibili. Il titolo fa riferimento a Gezabele, una regina di Israele presente nella Bibbia, spesso associata con falsi profeti e donne eccessivamente libere per gli standard biblici. La band usa il nome per riferirsi ad una figura femminile che è al centro del brano.

La donna viene descritta come promiscua, immorale e subdola, ma non inteso in senso negativo, anzi: la donna è simbolo di ribellione, indipendenza e sfida a ciò che è considerato normalità.

La band ha commentato che la donna prende ciò che vuole, senza chiedere. Uno spirito libero che rende omaggio a tutte le donne forte di oggi che sono determinate ad essere allo stesso livello degli uomini e sono fiere della propria sensualità.

Scritto da Redazione Donne Magazine
0 Commenti
Inline Feedbacks
Vedi tutti i commenti

Occhiali da sole da donna 2022: i trend del momento
Leggi anche
Contents.media