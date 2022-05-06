Eat Your Salad dei Citi Zeni è l’entry della Lettonia all’Eurovision Song Contest 2022. La band consiste di sei componenti: Jānis Pētersons, Dagnis Roziņš, Reinis Višķeris, Krišjānis Ozols, Roberts Memmēns and Toms Kagainis. Scopriamo il testo e il significato di Eat Your Salad, canzone che dovrà superare le semifinali prima di approdare alla finale.

Testo

Instead of meat, I eat veggies and pussy

I like them both fresh, like them both juicy

I ride my bicycle to work instead of a car

All of my groceries are divided by weight

And stored in glass jars (yeah)

Got my reusable bag

That’s swag, my flex, my flag

Zero waste, that is my jam

Save fuel and sell your truck

The karma comes for free and so does luck

All aboard the green Titanic

Let’s sail the world and then cruise the Atlantic

No ice in the way, no need to panic

All the signs are there, let’s go organic

Oh, when you eat your veggies, baby, think of me

(Little kitty, don’t you know that being green is cool?)

Know that being green is hot (it’s hot)

Being green is cool (it’s cool)

Eat your salad, save the planet

Being green is sexy as fuck

Being green is hot (it’s hot)

Being green is cool (it’s cool)

Eat your salad, save the planet

Being green is sexy as you

Ring, ring, goddamn, it’s an exam, let’s go

Get your trash can, no backup plan, and sort through it

Bend over, then jiggle that peach (ayy)

You’re recycling while I’m loving those cheeks (that’s sweet)

I’m a beast instead of a killer, forget the hot dogs (what?)

‘Cause my sausage is just bigger

Three, two, one, all the girls go eco

If you want your man’s tongue longer than a gecko’s

Oh, when you eat your veggies, baby, think of me

(Little kitty, don’t you know that being green is cool?)

Know that being green is hot (it’s hot)

Being green is cool (it’s cool)

Eat your salad, save the planet

Being green is sexy as fuck

Being green is hot (it’s hot)

Being green is cool (it’s cool)

Eat your salad, save the planet

Being green is sexy as you

Know that being green is hot (it’s hot)

Being green is cool (it’s cool)

Eat your salad, save the planet (yeah, yeah)

Being green is sexy as fuck (yeah)

Being green is hot (it’s hot)

Being green is cool (it’s cool)

Eat your salad, save the planet

Being green is sexy as-

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Know that being green is hot (it’s hot)

Being green is cool (it’s cool)

Eat your salad, save the planet

Being green is sexy as fuck

Being green is hot (it’s hot)

Being green is cool (it’s cool)

Eat your salad, save the planet

Being green is sexy as you, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Eat Your Salad: il significato

Il testo e il significato di Eat Your Salad è molto curioso e particolare. Il testo in inglese vuole unire due temi apparentemente molto diversi: la sostenibilità con l’attrazione sessuale. Infatti la canzone inizia facendo una lista di tutte le cose sostenibili che fanno ogni giorno, come usare la bicicletta, usare delle borse riutilizzabili per fare la spesa e così via. Questo permetterà loro in futuro di ricevere karma positivo e fortuna.

La canzone però non è solo un inno alla sostenibilità e all’essere verdi. Pieno di riferimenti sessuali, il brano descrive come sexy una donna che segue questo tipo di vita. La canzone vuole unire le pratiche ecologiche e descriverle come qualcosa di sexy e interessante. Risulta una canzone molto divertente e che fa sorridere l’ascoltatore, ma magari può anche far pensare.