Boys Do Cry è il brano di Marius Bear in gara per la Svizzera. Dovrà affrontare le semifinali per accedere alle finali dell’Eurovision Song Contest 2022. Scopriamo testo e significato di Boys Do Cry, una delle canzone che calcheranno il palco dell’Eurovision.

Testo

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh

In my room

Lives a boy who could be blue

And you might never know, oh, oh

You think he’s cavalier

He would shed more than a crocodile tear

If you go, oh-oh-oh-oh

Hearts, they get broken

God only knows why

And sometimes aeroplanes fall down from the sky

And mountains, they crumble

And rivers, they run dry

And oh, woah, oh, oh, oh

Boys do cry

When night falls

And the moon is all we see

Don’t fear the wolf that lives in me, oh, oh

You think he’s tough enough

He will cry love ‘til the sun comes up

If you go, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Hearts, they get broken

God only knows why

And sometimes aeroplanes fall down from the sky

And mountains, they crumble

And rivers, they run dry

And oh, woah, oh, oh, oh

Boys do cry

And how they cry

Mountains, they crumble

And rivers they run dry

And oh, woah, oh, oh, oh

Boys do cry

Boys do cry: il significato

Il testo in inglese di Boys Do Cry esplicita il significato che nel titolo è già chiaro: anche i ragazzi e gli uomini piangono. La canzone vuole incoraggiare tutti, nessuno escluso, a non ignorare i propri sentimenti e riconoscere che tutti soffriamo.

Marius Bear ritiene che mostrare i propri sentimenti non sia una debolezza, ma anzi un segno di forza. La sua canzone gioca su delle opposizioni: si apre con l’immagine di un ragazzo, che potrebbe essere triste, ma nessuno lo sa.

Dall’esterno sembra un cavaliere, ma in segreto piange come un coccodrillo.

Il ritornello si concentra sul fatto che molto spesso alcune cose succedono, senza apparente motivo, come i fiumi che si seccano o gli aeroplani che cadono. Così, anche i ragazzi piangono. La canzone prosegue con un’altra immagine: quella del lupo che esce quando la luna è piena, che sembra forte, ma in realtà piangerà fino a che il sole non apparirà di nuovo. Il ritornello poi sottolinea l’idea principale della canzone: anche gli uomini piangono e non c’è niente di male in questo, anzi.