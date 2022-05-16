Supermodel: testo e significato della nuova canzone dei Maneskin

Argomenti trattati
I Maneskin, un anno dopo la loro vittoria, tornano sul palco dell’Eurovision Song Contest 2022. Durante la finale dell’evento,la band haEuro presentato Supermodel, il nuovo singolo della band. Scopriamo il testo e il significato della nuova canzone dei Maneskin!
Testo
Alone at parties in a deadly silhouette
She loves the cocaine, but cocaine don’t love her back
When she’s upset, she talks to Maury and takes deep breaths
She’s a 90’s supermodel, uh-uh-uh
Way back in high school, when she was a good Christian
I used to know her, but she’s got a new best friend
A drag queen named The Virgin Mary takes confessions
She’s a 90’s supermodel
Yeah, she’s a monster, my compliments
If you wanna love her, just deal with that
She’ll never love you, more than money and cigarettes
Every night’s a heartbreak
Hey, don’t think about it, hey, just let it go
‘Cause her boyfriend is the rock’n’roll (Hey)
Savor every moment till she has to go
‘Cause her boyfriend is the rock’n’roll
Alone at parties, she’s working around the clock
When you’re not looking, she’s stealing your Basquiat
Low waisted pants on OnlyFans, I’ll pay for that
She’s a 90’s supermodel
Yeah, she’s a monster, my compliments
If you wanna love her, just deal with that
She’ll never love you, you just look a bit like her dad
Every night’s a heartbreak
Hey, don’t think about it, hey, just let it go
‘Cause her boyfriend is the rock’n’roll (Hey)
Savor every moment till she has to go
‘Cause her boyfriend is the rock’n’roll
Eh, huh-uh
She’s a 90’s supermodel, uh-uh-uh
She’s a 90’s supermodel, uh-uh-uh
Okay
Significato
Il nuovo singolo Supermodel, scritto dai quattro componenti della band insieme al produttore svedese Martin Max, Rami Yacoub, Jastin Tranter e Sly. Il testo è incentrato sull’amore tossico per una ragazza, precisamente per una modella degli anni’90 che è bella ma decadente, dipendente dai vizi e ossessionata dall’apparenza e concentrata solo su se stessa. La stessa band, in un’intervista ha spiegato il significato del brano:
Abbiamo scritto supermodel dopo aver trascorso dei mesi bellissimi a Los Angeles. A volte ci ha sorpreso – e allo stesso tempo intrigato – il fatto che la gente si preoccupi così tanto di coltivare il proprio status, di essere una celebrità, e sia totalmente ossessionata dalle apparenze, dalle conoscenze. Abbiamo iniziato a immaginare un enigmatico personaggio supermodel: una ragazza fantastica, brillante e molto social, che in realtà è piena di problemi e nasconde tristezza e dipendenza. In un certo senso la adori, perché ti dà l’idea di sapere come ci si diverte, ma allo stesso tempo la eviti, perché sai che potrebbe trascinarti nei guai.