Supermodel: testo e significato della nuova canzone dei Maneskin

I Maneskin, un anno dopo la loro vittoria, tornano sul palco dell’Eurovision Song Contest 2022. Durante la finale dell’evento,la band haEuro presentato Supermodel, il nuovo singolo della band. Scopriamo il testo e il significato della nuova canzone dei Maneskin!

Testo

Alone at parties in a deadly silhouette

She loves the cocaine, but cocaine don’t love her back

When she’s upset, she talks to Maury and takes deep breaths

She’s a 90’s supermodel, uh-uh-uh

Way back in high school, when she was a good Christian

I used to know her, but she’s got a new best friend

A drag queen named The Virgin Mary takes confessions

She’s a 90’s supermodel

Yeah, she’s a monster, my compliments

If you wanna love her, just deal with that

She’ll never love you, more than money and cigarettes

Every night’s a heartbreak

Hey, don’t think about it, hey, just let it go

‘Cause her boyfriend is the rock’n’roll (Hey)

Savor every moment till she has to go

‘Cause her boyfriend is the rock’n’roll

Alone at parties, she’s working around the clock

When you’re not looking, she’s stealing your Basquiat

Low waisted pants on OnlyFans, I’ll pay for that

She’s a 90’s supermodel

Yeah, she’s a monster, my compliments

If you wanna love her, just deal with that

She’ll never love you, you just look a bit like her dad

Every night’s a heartbreak

Hey, don’t think about it, hey, just let it go

‘Cause her boyfriend is the rock’n’roll (Hey)

Savor every moment till she has to go

‘Cause her boyfriend is the rock’n’roll

Eh, huh-uh

She’s a 90’s supermodel, uh-uh-uh

She’s a 90’s supermodel, uh-uh-uh

Okay

Significato

Il nuovo singolo Supermodel, scritto dai quattro componenti della band insieme al produttore svedese Martin Max, Rami Yacoub, Jastin Tranter e Sly. Il testo è incentrato sull’amore tossico per una ragazza, precisamente per una modella degli anni’90 che è bella ma decadente, dipendente dai vizi e ossessionata dall’apparenza e concentrata solo su se stessa. La stessa band, in un’intervista ha spiegato il significato del brano: