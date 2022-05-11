Argomenti trattati
Michael Ben David è stato scelto per rappresentare Israele all’Eurovision Song Contest. Porterà alle semifinali la canzone I.M, sperando di ottenere un accesso alla finale. Il rischio era che il paese non partecipasse del tutto a causa di alcuni problemi, ma ora Israele è pronto a gareggiare.
Scopriamo il testo e il significato della canzone I.M.
Testo
Baby
Sometimes love can bring you down
But, honey
Keep your head up
Keep your head up
Keep your head up
Remember who you are
You can call me crazy
Or just call my name
You can say that I’m stunning
It’s not a shame
‘Cause I know I am
I know I am, hah
‘Cause I know I am
I know I am
I like this attitude
I like the game
You can say that I’m brave
I’m never the same
‘Cause I know I am (I know I am)
I know I am (I know I am)
‘Cause I know I am (I know I am)
Hah, I know I am
Baby, come with me, follow me
Tell me if we can take it to the floor
(Oh-ooh, oh-ooh, oh-ooh, oh-ooh)
I’m the fire, the power
And if you’re asking
I was gonna take it all (All, all)
You know I am
You know I am
‘Cause I na-na-na know I am, am
And no one brings me down
I’m gonna take the crown
Give it to me now
I’m shameless and I’m spotless and I’m flawless
Always take it up ‘cause I’m a winner, I don’t want less
Going for the things I should and maybe I’m ferocious
Making you the one I want and I’m not even topless (Be cautious)
It’s going down for real
Twenty twenty-two, let’s seal the deal
(Middle East) Is the new sex appeal
Bam, bam, this is how it feel
Baby, come with me, follow me
Tell me if we can take it to the floor
(Oh-ooh, oh-ooh, oh-ooh, oh-ooh)
Ooh, I’m the fire, the power
And if you’re asking
I was gonna take it all (All, all, all)
You know I am
You know I am
‘Cause I na-na-na know I am, am
And no one brings me down
I’m gonna take the crown
Baby
Sometimes life can bring you down
But I’ll remember
To always keep my head up
‘Cause no one brings me down
I’m gonna take the crown
Give it to me now
I.M: il significato
Il testo è in inglese e il significato di I.M è molto personale per il cantante, ma può toccare chiunque. Il cantante ha espresso quanto sia affezionato alla canzone, che ha scritto come il suo inno alla fiducia in sé stesso. Ha raccontato infatti di essere stato vittima di bullismo a scuola quando era giovane in quanto gay.
Più volte nella canzone il cantante sottolinea che adesso sa chi è, non si vergogna né si pente di mostrarsi per quello che è.
Si definisce un vincitore, qualcuno che non si arrende di fronte a nulla e anzi va avanti finché non ha ottenuto quello che vuole. Quando la vita cerca di abbatterlo, la sua risposta è di mantenere la testa alta, rialzarsi di nuovo e ottenere la corona che gli spetta.