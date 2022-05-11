Michael Ben David è stato scelto per rappresentare Israele all’Eurovision Song Contest. Porterà alle semifinali la canzone I.M, sperando di ottenere un accesso alla finale. Il rischio era che il paese non partecipasse del tutto a causa di alcuni problemi, ma ora Israele è pronto a gareggiare.

Scopriamo il testo e il significato della canzone I.M.

Testo

Baby

Sometimes love can bring you down

But, honey

Keep your head up

Keep your head up

Keep your head up

Remember who you are

You can call me crazy

Or just call my name

You can say that I’m stunning

It’s not a shame

‘Cause I know I am

I know I am, hah

‘Cause I know I am

I know I am

I like this attitude

I like the game

You can say that I’m brave

I’m never the same

‘Cause I know I am (I know I am)

I know I am (I know I am)

‘Cause I know I am (I know I am)

Hah, I know I am

Baby, come with me, follow me

Tell me if we can take it to the floor

(Oh-ooh, oh-ooh, oh-ooh, oh-ooh)

I’m the fire, the power

And if you’re asking

I was gonna take it all (All, all)

You know I am

You know I am

‘Cause I na-na-na know I am, am

And no one brings me down

I’m gonna take the crown

Give it to me now

I’m shameless and I’m spotless and I’m flawless

Always take it up ‘cause I’m a winner, I don’t want less

Going for the things I should and maybe I’m ferocious

Making you the one I want and I’m not even topless (Be cautious)

It’s going down for real

Twenty twenty-two, let’s seal the deal

(Middle East) Is the new sex appeal

Bam, bam, this is how it feel

Baby, come with me, follow me

Tell me if we can take it to the floor

(Oh-ooh, oh-ooh, oh-ooh, oh-ooh)

Ooh, I’m the fire, the power

And if you’re asking

I was gonna take it all (All, all, all)

You know I am

You know I am

‘Cause I na-na-na know I am, am

And no one brings me down

I’m gonna take the crown

Baby

Sometimes life can bring you down

But I’ll remember

To always keep my head up

‘Cause no one brings me down

I’m gonna take the crown

Give it to me now



I.M: il significato

Il testo è in inglese e il significato di I.M è molto personale per il cantante, ma può toccare chiunque. Il cantante ha espresso quanto sia affezionato alla canzone, che ha scritto come il suo inno alla fiducia in sé stesso. Ha raccontato infatti di essere stato vittima di bullismo a scuola quando era giovane in quanto gay.

Più volte nella canzone il cantante sottolinea che adesso sa chi è, non si vergogna né si pente di mostrarsi per quello che è.

Si definisce un vincitore, qualcuno che non si arrende di fronte a nulla e anzi va avanti finché non ha ottenuto quello che vuole. Quando la vita cerca di abbatterlo, la sua risposta è di mantenere la testa alta, rialzarsi di nuovo e ottenere la corona che gli spetta.