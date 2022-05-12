Hold Me Closer: testo e significato della canzone in gara per la Svezia all’Eurovision Song Contest

Argomenti trattati
Hold Me Closer è il brano della cantante svedese Cornelia Jakobs in gara all’Eurovision Song Contest 2022 a Torino. I bookmakers danno il brano tra i favoriti per la vittoria finale, anche se non essendo tra i big five la nazione dovrà prima guadagnarsi l’accesso alla finalissima cantando durante le semifinali.
Hold me closer: il testo
No need to apologize
‘Cause there’s nothing to regret
Well, this is not what I wanted
Guess all the good things come to an end
So baby, bye, bye
Wish you the best
But most of all, I wish that I could love you less
Well, maybe you’re right, I’ll find someone else
You say it isn’t me, but when did that ever help?
Hold me closer
Although you’ll leave before the sunrise
Might be bleeding, but don’t you mind, I’ll be fine
Oh, it kills me
I found the right one at the wrong time
But until the sunrise
Hold tight, hold tight
Maybe it happened too fast
I guess that I understand
You say that you never felt this way for anyone
And that’s why it scares you to death
So baby, bye, bye
Know it’s for the best
Still I can’t see how that would ease the pain in my chest
Hold me closer
Although you’ll leave before the sunrise
I’ll be bleeding, but don’t you mind, I’ll be fine
Oh, it kills me
I found the right one at the wrong time
But until the sunrise
Could you just hold me tight?
I know I have to let go, but just give me the night
‘Cause tomorrow will hurt
Hurt really bad
‘Cause I’m about to lose the best I ever had
Hold me closer
Although you’ll leave before the sunrise
I’ll be bleeding, but don’t you mind, I’ll be fine
Oh, it kills me
I found the right one at the wrong time
But until the sunrise
Could you just hold me tight? (Hold tight, hold tight)
I know, I have to let go
But just give me the night (hold tight, hold tight)
Can’t you see that you
Found the right one at the wrong time?
It was just the wrong time
Hold tight, hold tight
Il significato del brano
Il brano è stato scelto nel corso della competizione Melodifestivalen 2022, la kermesse organizzata in Svezia per scegliere quale cantante rappresenterà la nazione all’Eurovision. Si tratta di una canzone d’amore che parla in particolar modo di una storia finita. La cantante infatti esprime la volontà di volersene fare una ragione e di provare ad andare avanti cercando via via di dimenticare l’altra persona.