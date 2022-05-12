Hold Me Closer: testo e significato della canzone in gara per la Svezia all’Eurovision Song Contest

Hold Me Closer è il brano della cantante svedese Cornelia Jakobs in gara all’Eurovision Song Contest 2022 a Torino. I bookmakers danno il brano tra i favoriti per la vittoria finale, anche se non essendo tra i big five la nazione dovrà prima guadagnarsi l’accesso alla finalissima cantando durante le semifinali.

Hold me closer: il testo

No need to apologize

‘Cause there’s nothing to regret

Well, this is not what I wanted

Guess all the good things come to an end

So baby, bye, bye

Wish you the best

But most of all, I wish that I could love you less

Well, maybe you’re right, I’ll find someone else

You say it isn’t me, but when did that ever help?

Hold me closer

Although you’ll leave before the sunrise

Might be bleeding, but don’t you mind, I’ll be fine

Oh, it kills me

I found the right one at the wrong time

But until the sunrise

Hold tight, hold tight

Maybe it happened too fast

I guess that I understand

You say that you never felt this way for anyone

And that’s why it scares you to death

So baby, bye, bye

Know it’s for the best

Still I can’t see how that would ease the pain in my chest

Hold me closer

Although you’ll leave before the sunrise

I’ll be bleeding, but don’t you mind, I’ll be fine

Oh, it kills me

I found the right one at the wrong time

But until the sunrise

Could you just hold me tight?

I know I have to let go, but just give me the night

‘Cause tomorrow will hurt

Hurt really bad

‘Cause I’m about to lose the best I ever had

Hold me closer

Although you’ll leave before the sunrise

I’ll be bleeding, but don’t you mind, I’ll be fine

Oh, it kills me

I found the right one at the wrong time

But until the sunrise

Could you just hold me tight? (Hold tight, hold tight)

I know, I have to let go

But just give me the night (hold tight, hold tight)

Can’t you see that you

Found the right one at the wrong time?

It was just the wrong time

Hold tight, hold tight

Il significato del brano

Il brano è stato scelto nel corso della competizione Melodifestivalen 2022, la kermesse organizzata in Svezia per scegliere quale cantante rappresenterà la nazione all’Eurovision. Si tratta di una canzone d’amore che parla in particolar modo di una storia finita. La cantante infatti esprime la volontà di volersene fare una ragione e di provare ad andare avanti cercando via via di dimenticare l’altra persona.