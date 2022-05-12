Andrea, il 4 febbraio 2022 è risultata la vincitrice di Za Evrosong, diventando la rappresentante della Macedonia del Nord all’ Eurovision Song Contest 2022 con la canzone Circles. Scopriamo il testo e il significato della canzone Circles.

Circles: testo

I just want a healthy conversation

Get it right and fix this situation

Everything is crumbling down beneath us

We run around, run around in circles

Tell me is this our last temptation

Can we even fix this situation

Do I listen to my heart or mind, ‘cause

We run around, run around in circles

Circles

Circles

Oh, circles

You don’t wanna test my limits

But something tells me you’re not listenin’

Probably, you’re going crazy

It’s all you’ve been doing lately

You don’t wanna test my limits

I gave you all, but you’re not listenin’

Can you stop calling me baby

I’ve made up my mind already

We’re running in circles

I just want a healthy conversation

Get it right and fix this situation

Everything is crumbling down beneath us

We run around, run around in circles

We run around in circles

Ooh, yeah

You don’t wanna test my limits

But something tells me you’re not listenin’

Probably, you’re going crazy

It’s all you’ve been doing lately

You don’t wanna test my limits

I gave you all, but you’re not listenin’

Can you stop calling me baby

I’ve made up my mind already, yeah

We’re running

I’ve made up my mind

I’ve made up my mind

Stop-stop calling me baby

Probably, you’re going crazy (crazy)

You don’t wanna test my limits

I gave you all, but you’re not listenin’

Can you stop calling me baby

I’ve made up my mind already

We’re running in circles

Significato

Circles è un singolo della cantante macedone Andrea Koevska, pubblicato il 25 marzo 2022, con cui partecipa all’evento dell’Eurovision Song Contest 2022. La canzone parla di un amore finito che non riesce, però, a trovare un punto finale. Nonostante si è consapevoli di vivere una situazione instabile, le modalità con cui si affronta questa relazione vacillante son sempre le stesse: lui non ascolta, non dà attenzione, non riesce ad affrontare la realtà.

Alla fine è lei che prende consapevolezza e decide che l’unica soluzione è interrompere definitivamente questo rapporto.