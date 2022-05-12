Argomenti trattati
Andrea, il 4 febbraio 2022 è risultata la vincitrice di Za Evrosong, diventando la rappresentante della Macedonia del Nord all’ Eurovision Song Contest 2022 con la canzone Circles. Scopriamo il testo e il significato della canzone Circles.
Circles: testo
I just want a healthy conversation
Get it right and fix this situation
Everything is crumbling down beneath us
We run around, run around in circles
Tell me is this our last temptation
Can we even fix this situation
Do I listen to my heart or mind, ‘cause
We run around, run around in circles
Circles
Circles
Oh, circles
You don’t wanna test my limits
But something tells me you’re not listenin’
Probably, you’re going crazy
It’s all you’ve been doing lately
You don’t wanna test my limits
I gave you all, but you’re not listenin’
Can you stop calling me baby
I’ve made up my mind already
We’re running in circles
I just want a healthy conversation
Get it right and fix this situation
Everything is crumbling down beneath us
We run around, run around in circles
We run around in circles
Ooh, yeah
You don’t wanna test my limits
But something tells me you’re not listenin’
Probably, you’re going crazy
It’s all you’ve been doing lately
You don’t wanna test my limits
I gave you all, but you’re not listenin’
Can you stop calling me baby
I’ve made up my mind already, yeah
We’re running
I’ve made up my mind
I’ve made up my mind
Stop-stop calling me baby
Probably, you’re going crazy (crazy)
You don’t wanna test my limits
I gave you all, but you’re not listenin’
Can you stop calling me baby
I’ve made up my mind already
We’re running in circles
Significato
Circles è un singolo della cantante macedone Andrea Koevska, pubblicato il 25 marzo 2022, con cui partecipa all’evento dell’Eurovision Song Contest 2022. La canzone parla di un amore finito che non riesce, però, a trovare un punto finale. Nonostante si è consapevoli di vivere una situazione instabile, le modalità con cui si affronta questa relazione vacillante son sempre le stesse: lui non ascolta, non dà attenzione, non riesce ad affrontare la realtà.
Alla fine è lei che prende consapevolezza e decide che l’unica soluzione è interrompere definitivamente questo rapporto.