Sam Ryder è il cantante che rappresenta il Regno Unito all’Eurovision Song Contest 2022 di Torino. Il 32enne non è nuovo al mondo dello spettacolo ed è una star di Tik Tok con ben 12 milioni di fan all’attivo. Il giovane, già in finale in quanto tra i Big 5, è dato come il principale avversario dei nostri Mahmood e Blanco.

Space Man: testo

If I was an astronaut, I’d be floating in mid-air

And a broken heart would just belong to someone else down there

I would be the centre of my lonely universe

But I’m only human, and I’m crashing down to earth

If I was an astronaut, I’d have a bird’s eye view

I’d circle ‘round the world and keep on coming back to you

In my floating castle, I’d rub shoulders with the stars

But I’m only human, and I’m drifting in the dark

I’m up in space, man

Up in space, man

I’ve searched around the universe

Been down some black holes

There’s nothing but space, man

And I wanna go home

If I was an astronaut, I’d speak to satellites

My navigation systems would search for other life

But I’d be up here thinking ‘bout what I left behind

‘Cause I’m only human with the real world on my mind

I’m up in space, man

Up in space, man

I’ve searched around the universe

Been down some black holes

There’s nothing but space, man

And I wanna go home

Gravity keeps pulling me down

As long as you’re on the ground, I’ll stick around

Stick around

I’ll stick around

I’m up in space, man

Up in space, man

I’ve searched around the universe

Been down some black holes

There’s nothing but space, man, no

Oh, I’m in the wrong place, man

Nothing but, nothing but, nothing but space, man

Nothing but, nothing but, nothing but space, man

I’ve searched around the universe

Been down some black holes

Nothing but space, man

And I wanna go home

Significato

Stando a quanto rivelato dallo stesso Sam Ryder, il brano è stato scritto durante un’estate in compagnia di amici ed è, nonostante il ritmo incalzante, un inno riflessivo e sognante.