Argomenti trattati
Sam Ryder è il cantante che rappresenta il Regno Unito all’Eurovision Song Contest 2022 di Torino. Il 32enne non è nuovo al mondo dello spettacolo ed è una star di Tik Tok con ben 12 milioni di fan all’attivo. Il giovane, già in finale in quanto tra i Big 5, è dato come il principale avversario dei nostri Mahmood e Blanco.
Space Man: testo
If I was an astronaut, I’d be floating in mid-air
And a broken heart would just belong to someone else down there
I would be the centre of my lonely universe
But I’m only human, and I’m crashing down to earth
If I was an astronaut, I’d have a bird’s eye view
I’d circle ‘round the world and keep on coming back to you
In my floating castle, I’d rub shoulders with the stars
But I’m only human, and I’m drifting in the dark
I’m up in space, man
Up in space, man
I’ve searched around the universe
Been down some black holes
There’s nothing but space, man
And I wanna go home
If I was an astronaut, I’d speak to satellites
My navigation systems would search for other life
But I’d be up here thinking ‘bout what I left behind
‘Cause I’m only human with the real world on my mind
I’m up in space, man
Up in space, man
I’ve searched around the universe
Been down some black holes
There’s nothing but space, man
And I wanna go home
Gravity keeps pulling me down
As long as you’re on the ground, I’ll stick around
Stick around
I’ll stick around
I’m up in space, man
Up in space, man
I’ve searched around the universe
Been down some black holes
There’s nothing but space, man, no
Oh, I’m in the wrong place, man
Nothing but, nothing but, nothing but space, man
Nothing but, nothing but, nothing but space, man
I’ve searched around the universe
Been down some black holes
Nothing but space, man
And I wanna go home
Significato
Stando a quanto rivelato dallo stesso Sam Ryder, il brano è stato scritto durante un’estate in compagnia di amici ed è, nonostante il ritmo incalzante, un inno riflessivo e sognante.